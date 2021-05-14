Racial Slur in Online Video Game Cancels Rapper Deveondi Casting Call and Inspires New Music Video

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this new COVID awareness world of online everything from school, to work, to our new general way of communicating, people still play online video games. This is true for Hip Hop Rapper Deveondi who in his spare time indulges in an array of online sports-business games.

Last Saturday, Deveondi noticed something so disturbing, that he called his film team and cancelled his upcoming casting call for the music video for ‘Look At Her”. While playing an online soccer game on his phone, Deveondi could not believe his eyes as he noticed that someone on the same online league had boldly named their team “Ni**er Killer”. The rapper was outraged! “ It really is unfortunate that the climate in America still has ignorant individuals like this in our country”.

Last year Deveondi responded to the George Floyd murder with hit song ‘Don’t You Ever (Black Lives Matter)’ and now the hip hop star is back, but this time to upset racism by injecting positivity into the deep black hole of racism. The new video of ‘Look at Her’ showcases how beautiful and amazing black women really are “Yeah I was trying to figure out a way to rub them the wrong way just as they did to me so what better way than to show off our brown-ness”.

Even though Deveondi song Look At Her wasn’t originally created for this purpose Deveondi is excited to do it for the culture.

The song, ‘Look At Her’ had been on hold to be released at later date, but the rapper was inspired to go ahead and release it as a “got-cha” for those who just refuse to acknowledge change.

Deveondi - Look At Her (Hip Hop)