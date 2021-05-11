Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support Nearly 200 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation contracts approved during today’s State Transportation Board meeting are projected to support nearly 200 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

A projected 189 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements approved during the May 10 Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting. Nearly 3,300 job years have been supported by state transportation contracts and agreements approved since October 2020.

State road improvements approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Install traffic signals on U.S. 50A at River Ranch Road and Nevada Pacific Parkway in Fernley

Install AC solar power at advance warning signals at select railroad crossings on four state routes in Elko, Eureka and Humboldt counties

Resurface three miles of State Route 304 in Lander County

Resurface 19 miles of State Route 163 in Clark County

Mill and repave 15 miles of U.S. 93 north of Caliente

The NDOT contracts were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.