Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,644 in the last 365 days.

State Route 170 Drainage Upgrade, Road Closure May 24-28 in Bunkerville

BUNKERVILLE, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close State Route 170 (Riverside Road) at Mile Marker 4.4 from 3 a.m., May 24, until 6 p.m., May 28, south of Bunkerville in northeast Clark County. The temporary closure is part of a $258,000 project to excavate and remove a collapsed 100-foot-long, 24-inch-diameter steel storm drainpipe, replacing it with a new upgraded 36-inch reinforced concrete pipe. New-Com Inc. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

SR170_V1

You just read:

State Route 170 Drainage Upgrade, Road Closure May 24-28 in Bunkerville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.