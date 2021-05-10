State Route 170 Drainage Upgrade, Road Closure May 24-28 in Bunkerville

BUNKERVILLE, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close State Route 170 (Riverside Road) at Mile Marker 4.4 from 3 a.m., May 24, until 6 p.m., May 28, south of Bunkerville in northeast Clark County. The temporary closure is part of a $258,000 project to excavate and remove a collapsed 100-foot-long, 24-inch-diameter steel storm drainpipe, replacing it with a new upgraded 36-inch reinforced concrete pipe. New-Com Inc. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.