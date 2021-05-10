Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,644 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in the 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:04 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the victims. The victims were not injured. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, 39 year-old Timothy Carpenter, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.