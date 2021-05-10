Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in the 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:04 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the victims. The victims were not injured. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, 39 year-old Timothy Carpenter, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.