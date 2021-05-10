Hall County Reentry Court Celebrates Graduation

Hall County Reentry Court celebrated graduation in Grand Island on April 29, 2021. For the graduate, Matthew Moeller, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Judge Andrew Butler presided over the event.

In recognition of his outstanding achievement, Moeller commented, "This might start off sounding kind of weird, but personally, I don't think that the majority of the criminal justice system is on our side. I have learned that these people are, and it took a lot of mistakes for me to figure that one out. I think that we’re lucky to have people that aren’t just throwing us immediately in jail but are trying to make us better.”

Pictured are graduate Matthew Moeller and Judge Andrew Butler. Also pictured (left to right) is Skye Lindgreen, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator; Connie Hultine, Chief Probation Officer; Peggy Moeller, Matthew Moeller’s mother; Leisa Rowe, Treatment Provider; graduate Matthew Moeller; Judge Andrew C. Butler; Todd Usrey, Specialized Populations Officer; and Sarah Carstensen, County Attorney.

Reentry Court is an alternate route through the criminal justice system designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

