Rutland Barracks // Abuse Prevention Order Violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21B401752
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 10, 2021, at approximately 0830 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 7B, Clarendon, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Paul Thomas Valente Jr.
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 10, 2020, at approximately 0830 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential abuse prevention order violation, in the Town of Clarendon, VT. Further investigation revealed Paul T. Valente Jr. violated an active court order. Valente was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division on June 21, 2021, at 1600 hours.
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 21, 2021, at 1600 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
