Rutland Barracks // Abuse Prevention Order Violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21B401752

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 10, 2021, at approximately 0830 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 7B, Clarendon, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Paul Thomas Valente Jr.

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 10, 2020, at approximately 0830 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential abuse prevention order violation, in the Town of Clarendon, VT. Further investigation revealed Paul T. Valente Jr. violated an active court order. Valente was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division on June 21, 2021, at 1600 hours.

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 21, 2021, at 1600 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Rutland Field Station

124 State PL

Rutland,VT 05701

(802)773-9101

(802)585-0811