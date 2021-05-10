“Fighting Back” - Rondeau’s Kickboxing Aids Member Recovering from Stroke, to Continue Road to Recovery
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Rondeau, owner of Rondeau’s Kickboxing out of Johnston RI, has been a leader in the fitness community in Rhode Island over the last 30 years. She started Rondeau’s Kickboxing to create a martial arts fitness center that woman could come, to build their confidence, reach fitness goals and become empowered by learning the martial arts that changed her own life.
From members recovering from chemotherapy for cancer, battling parkinson’s, to recovering from strokes, Christina knew how important fitness was to recovery. Not just the physical aspect but also for the mental aspects, and she wanted to give back to a member when ever possible, to make it so during the recovery process, one would not have to worry about their fitness training. Christina founded her Knockout Wishes organization to give back to the community. To help others that are going through hardships, to make a difference in their lives. She raises funds by holding events, such as kickbox-a-thons, exhibition fights, & her monthly 33mile- challenge, with the support of her members, friends, family, and those within the community.
One of her most recent donations through Knockout Wishes, was able to make the generous donation, of a year membership at Rondeaus Kickboxing, to Keri Marshall. Keri, is a long-standing member with RKB, and through the last few years, Keri has suffered from three strokes and through it all continues to be a positive influence and someone others look up to.
Keri recently opened up to us with what she has been going through and has had to deal with since she has had her first stroke, both medically and mentally, and has allowed me to share this with you. I know this was not easy to write, and I admire her for this! She is Strong! She is Unbeatable!! She is a Survivor!!
These are Keri's words ....
"Hi Christina. First off, thank you for everything! I truly mean that from the bottom of my heart.
Life has created so many new challenges for me lately. One of the ones I struggle with most is that I look and sound like all is well, but in reality, it's far from it. The image I project vs my reality are night and day. I do not say this in a woe is me way, just stating a fact. I cannot really find the right way to explain it. I was able to put these words together though:
Here is something that I not yet been brave enough to speak about or share but decided it's important to finally open up about it... Someone out there may be feeling the same way.
Since the last two strokes (3 total), I have been battling strong suicidal urges...sometimes overwhelming and downright crippling. Physically, I'm a train wreck. I have spine and nerve damage from multiple falls post stroke. 2 of my strokes were hemorrhagic. I've had holes drilled into my skull to drain blood and relieve pressure. It affected me physically...I had to relearn the basics in life (physically and cognitively). I've also been diagnosed with dementia. Essentially, the past three years have stripped me of everything I was before. Rondeau Kickboxing has given me a place to start again. No one judges me. There are no expectations and no judgement. I'm encouraged to challenge myself, but never put down when I struggle. Modifications for everything have allowed me to participate at my level and pace and achieve goals I thought were unreachable given my situation. I'm no longer isolated and lonely. My depression is not as intense or uncontrollable. The suicidal thoughts are quiet now. I have mountains to climb ahead of me, but I know I don't have to climb them alone. It's not just a place for a "physical" workout. My heart and soul needed this just as much. I'm not the same me that walked through those doors. For that, I am grateful! Rondeau kickboxing literally saved my life!
These thoughts came after we spoke, but I really do believe them to be important. I know I said thank you to you for giving me the opportunity to return with your extremely generous donation from Knock Out Wishes, but I hope this explains a little better just how much RKB has impacted my life!”
Thank you!!!
Much love and respect,
Keri
In response to the letter, Christina Rondeaus stated that “Keri’s letter truly touched my heart and brought tears to my eyes as I read it. We have no idea what people are going through completely, and I am so happy to have been able to make such a meaningful impact in her life. This is a perfect example of why I do what I do and why we started Knock Out Wishes.” To donate or find out more about knockout wishes, check out knockoutwishes.com
Christina Rondeau
