Cameron, Murphy tapped to lead Commission

Meeting in Coeur d’Alene on May 6, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission elected Commissioners Greg Cameron and Tim Murphy as chair and vice-chair, respectively, for 2021-2022.

Cameron, who hails from the Magic Valley Region, was appointed in 2016. He is a farmer who grows sugar beets and barley near Rupert and was the Commission vice-chair for 2020-2021.

Murphy represents the Southwest Region. He was appointed in 2018. Murphy is the former Idaho Director for the Bureau of Land Management and former Director of Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.