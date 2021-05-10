Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,633 in the last 365 days.

Cameron, Murphy tapped to lead Commission

Meeting in Coeur d’Alene on May 6, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission elected Commissioners Greg Cameron and Tim Murphy as chair and vice-chair, respectively, for 2021-2022.

Cameron, who hails from the Magic Valley Region, was appointed in 2016. He is a farmer who grows sugar beets and barley near Rupert and was the Commission vice-chair for 2020-2021.

Murphy represents the Southwest Region. He was appointed in 2018. Murphy is the former Idaho Director for the Bureau of Land Management and former Director of Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

You just read:

Cameron, Murphy tapped to lead Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.