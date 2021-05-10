Clean Slate Milwaukee Help Nonviolent Offenders Have A Second Chance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Slate Milwaukee works with non-violent offenders to put their lives back together. The organization which is a non-profit organisation helps non-violent offenders get a second chance through criminal record expungement. By performing this service, it enables people to get their lives back through a second chance.
Nonviolent offenders are more likely to become homeless, jobless, and fail to improve their education if not given a chance by society. Many non-violent offenders are forced to survive by any means necessary and that is why it is important that nonviolent offenders are given a second chance. Clean Slate Milwaukee ensures these individuals get a second chance at life and become productive members of American society.
The organisation has been successful in giving people a second chance at life and allowing them to become an important part of the community. They help people that are diligently seeking employment, housing and opportunity to improve themselves through higher education but are restricted because of their previous history.
When asked How hard is it to get someone who has a criminal record matched up with an employer a spokeswoman for the organisation replied:
“Without Second Chance Staffing Services I would imagine it’s quite difficult because those two demographics of people don’t normally be in the same circles. So, second Chance Staffing and clean slate Milwaukee are connectors. Introducing companies that need workers to hard workers looking for companies to work for and provide for their families.”
Since 2012, Clean Slate Milwaukee has worked with clients to expunge over 2,200 records. It has helped over 1,189 former felons find work and assisted over 250 people get back into education to pursue a productive future. Clean Slate Milwaukee removes the barriers to success. It puts individuals, families, and communities on the path to a productive future.
For more information on Clean Slate Milwaukee or to see how it can help you, please visit https://cleanslatemke.org/.
Contact details
Organization: Clean Slate Milwaukee
Website: https://cleanslatemke.org/
Telephone: 414-627-0067
Media Manager
Clean Slate Milwaukee
