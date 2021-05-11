HEALTH VALIDATION PLATFORM CLEARED4 HAS ISSUED 10 MILLION COVID-MONITORING ACCESS PASSES
Platform was first US company to connect to Covid-19 health status, providing access to workplaces and venues such as Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden, AAANEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted COVID-19 health validation platform, today announced it has validated its 10 millionth Covid access pass. CLEARED4’s HIPAA-compliant platform was developed in response to the enormous compliance, administration and financial burdens on organizations wanting to reopen and stay open during this pandemic. The company is currently enabling more than 2 million entries per month and growing rapidly.
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time, including venue apps or employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to a whole location, like a venue, or a specific zone within a location.
The platform can be used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamlessly integrated product in the app of any client. The innovative technology allows partners to select any form of unique identifier to trigger the access including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables or facial recognition.
The CLEARED4 solution has been designed to offer a long-term, flexible and modular approach to allow businesses and venues to control which safety steps to use as pandemic requirements rapidly evolve.
Dr. Soumi Eachempati, former Professor of Surgery and Public Health at Weill Cornell Medical College, and Ashley John Heather created the platform from work they had been doing previously for over a decade in the healthcare innovation space. Dr. Eachempati volunteered as a COVID-19 ICU physician at the height of the pandemic in New York. Heather has more than 20 years of software, start-up and digital health experience, including two successful platform exits to public companies.
“Reaching this incredible milestone of 10 million access passes in such a short time reflects the amazing emphasis our clients place on the health of their employees, students, visitors and fans,” stated Dr. Eachempati, co-founder and CEO of CLEARED4. “We are so proud that we have been able to influence so many lives positively and look forward to providing millions more passes so that society can continue to reopen with optimal safety.”
“CLEARED4 can be deployed in hours, not weeks or months, and is getting people back to work and into venues as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Heather, co-founder and president of CLEARED4. “Our main focus is to automate the compliance processes and documentation related to this pandemic response for any organization and anyone entering their buildings as they reopen safely across the nation. Our 10 millionth access pass is a major milestone and points to the robustness of our solution and dedication of our team.”
For more information visit CLEARED4.org.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4, is the largest and most trusted health validation platform that enables its clients and users to safely return to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending HIPAA-compliant platform, allowing partners to connect COVID-19 health status information from any data source to any form of ID for access control and zone management. CLEARED4 is able to accept and validate any health pass and integrate seamlessly into partner apps, allowing for the most flexibility on the market.
Pioneered from medical and engineering experts, CLEARED4 connects a user’s health data to a building’s access control in real-time enabling clients to configure what level of COVID-19 safety is needed to meet local health guidelines, including ID verification for contract tracing, temperature checking, COVID-19 symptom monitoring, test results and now vaccination validation. Importantly, CLEARED4 does not own nor use the data collected for any other purpose. A user’s identity nor personal health information is never shared with any third party.
CLEARED4 is a pioneer in the space, launching in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and now including additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.
CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted at organizations and venues across the country including Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, corporations like Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, multiple hedge funds and retails shops, municipalities including Suffolk County, real-estate companies like Oxford Properties, and School Districts across the country from Manhasset in NY to Orange County in CA.
