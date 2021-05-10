Slightly Stoopid’s Drummer RYMO Releases New Solo Album “Kinetic” Out Now
WITH FEATURED GUESTS TONY LEVIN, MARTY SCHWARTZ, PAUL WOLSTENCROFT, TOM GRIESGRABER, AND FARZAM SALAMIASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slightly Stoopid drummer Rymo (Ryan Moran) has released his new solo album “Kinetic” out now on all digital platforms here via Controlled Substance Sound Labs. Featured guests include progressive rock legend Tony Levin (Peter Gabriel, ABWH, Pink Floyd, King Crimson), YouTube guitar sensation Marty Schwartz, Tom Griesgraber, Paul Wolstencroft (Slightly Stoopid), and film composer Farzam Salami. The album “Kinetic” arrives on the heels of his two singles “Kinetic” and “Skooby Snax” previously released this Spring.
“‘Kinetic’ represents some of the many influences and musical genres that I enjoy. Most of the songs were written and refined in a studio setting over a period of time. I was fortunate to have a bunch of great guests join me and add their talent to this project.” - Rymo
Rymo’s bandmates from Slightly Stoopid, OG, Dela, Paulie and AG all contributed to the album, playing multiple parts on songs and solos. Farzam Salami contributed tasteful Middle Eastern percussion and stringed instruments on several tracks. Tom Griesgraber helped record, produce, perform and engineer the album. The entire album was recorded at his studio with the exception of a few guest artists that recorded remotely.
“This album is a sonic journey. The music touches down in various sounding regions around the globe and takes the listener on a ride.” - Rymo
KINETIC TRACK LISTING
1. Symmetry 7 (feat. Farzam Salami)
2. Kinetic (feat. Paul Wolstencroft, Tom Griesgraber)
3. Palindrome
4. Spy Theme (feat. Tony Levin)
5. Bembé Rumba
6. Skooby Snax (feat. Marty Schwartz)
7. Mr. Roboto Visits The Outback
8. Nebula
9. Influx (feat. Marty Schwartz)
10. Megalodon
11. Cubism
12. Changó
13. Symmetry 5
14. Hearin’ Everywhere (feat. Paul Wolstencroft)
15. Didg-y-tar (feat. Farzam Salami)
16. Dream Flight
“Kinetic” is available everywhere on all digital platforms here: (https://cssl.fanlink.to/rymo-kinetic)
For more information: https://rymodrums.com/.
ABOUT RYMO:
Born in San Francisco and raised in San Rafael, Ryan was bitten by the music bug shortly after his 10th birthday. He had two older sisters that provided a wide range of listening opportunities. One sister was full on punk rock and the other, a Deadhead. Sprinkle in generous amounts of 80’s top 40 radio and you have Ryan’s musical recipe. As far as early influences go, Ryan chooses Led Zeppelin and their drummer, John Bonham and Rush’s Neil Peart as particularly influential.
Inspired by his High School music teacher, Mark Peabody, Ryan continued his pursuit of knowledge by earning a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in 1993 for their 5 week Summer program. There he met musicians from all over the U.S. His continuing education led him to apply to several different colleges, but San Diego State University had all the right factors. Ryan attended SDSU beginning in late 1994 until 2000, when he earned his BA in Music. Since his graduation, he has continued his pursuit of the groove, which has led to involvement in several projects.
Ryan Moran has been a full-time member of the stylistically diverse band, Slightly Stoopid since 2003 and has recorded 7 albums with the band. They have toured internationally, and shared the stage with many legendary artists. Described by themselves as “a fusion of funk, rock, reggae and ska with hip-hop, metal and punk,” Slightly Stoopid gives Ryan a wide palette to paint his percussive contributions. “It’s been an incredible ride…We have done things I could only have dreamed of as a kid.” The band has all types of content on every major social media channel, and has achieved many landmark goals, such as headlining a sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, 10 years in a row.
In the studio, Moran has contributed to over 40 albums playing drums primarily, but also vibraphone, piano, didgeridoo, and world percussion. He has worked with various producers in a wide range of styles and projects. This has led him to recording studios all across the U.S., from sessions in New York City to Circle House in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to the legendary Sound City in Hollywood, CA.
In addition to his performing and recording credits Ryan is also an educator, being active in giving lessons as a private teacher both online and in person. His YouTube channel ‘rymostoopid’ has over 60 drum lessons posted and has over a million views. Ryan has also been involved in The Rios Music Project, a private music school in Carlsbad, CA. In the past, he has also taught at the A.R.T.S. music non-profit organization, also in San Diego. He has appeared several times at Notes for Notes music non-profit organization in Nashville, TN and Santa Barbara, CA.
In August of 2015 Moran was featured in DRUM! Magazine and was also included in the book, “Sticks ‘N’ Skins” by Jules Follett.
Some of Rymo’s personal influences include John Bonham, Danny Carey, Dennis Chambers, Vinnie Colaiuta, Tony Williams, Elvin Jones, Stewart Copeland, Peter Erskine, David Garibaldi, Neil Peart, Simon Phillips, Thomas Pridgen, Steve Smith, and many more.
Slightly Stoopid has performed live with many guest artists, ranging from Snoop Dogg and Chali 2na to Barrington Levy, Don Carlos and Stephen Marley, to Fishbone’s Angelo Moore and Dumpstaphunk’s Ian and Ivan Neville, to name just a few.
