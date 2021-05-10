STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PROMOTION ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMANDER, STAFF OPERATIONS

DATE: May 10, 2021

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Commander – Staff Operations

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Lt. Teresa Randall, commander of Narcotics Investigation Unit – North, to captain/Staff Operations Commander at Headquarters.

Capt. Randall has served the people of Vermont for more than 18 years. She began her state police career in 2003 and was assigned as a trooper to the St. Johnsbury Barracks following her graduation from the Vermont Police Academy. She transferred to the position of detective trooper with the Narcotics Investigation Unit – Northern Vermont Drug Task Force in 2008 and served in that capacity until 2011, when she joined the Executive Protection Unit. Later that year, she was promoted to detective sergeant with the Narcotics Investigation Unit – Northern Vermont Drug Task Force, a position she held until 2014, when she was assigned as the sergeant with the Traffic Safety Unit. In 2015 she was promoted to detective lieutenant as commander of the Narcotics Investigation Unit – Northern Vermont Drug Task Force based at Headquarters.

In addition to these duties, Capt. Randall is a former commander of the Crisis Negotiation Unit. She is a recipient of the Commissioner’s Award and two-time recipient of the Henry “Hank” Haverkoch Memorial Award — New England Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association. Capt. Randall is a native Vermonter and the mother of three children. She is the third woman promoted to captain in the Vermont State Police.

The Vermont State Police Staff Operations Commander is responsible for managing numerous department operations and functions including the Office of Professional Development / Training Division, Alarms Program, Office of Technology Management, and the Assistant Staff Operations Commander.

Capt. Randall’s promotion was effective May 9, 2021. She succeeds Kevin Lane, who was promoted to major/Support Services Division Commander earlier this spring. Capt. Randall can be reached at Vermont State Police Headquarters in Waterbury at 802-244-8727 or teresa.randall@vermont.gov.

Learn more about Staff Operations at https://vsp.vermont.gov/support/operations.

- 30 -