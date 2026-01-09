VSP BCI Troop B West -New Haven / Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5004024

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

INCIDENT DATE: August 28, 2021

TOWN: Whiting

ACCUSED: Carson P. Bertrand

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

VIOLATION(S):

-Sexual Assault

VICTIM(S): (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual offenses or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 5, 2025, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into an incident that occurred on August 28, 2021. After investigation, it was determined that Carson P. Bertrand, 21, of Whiting, VT, committed the offense of Sexual Assault by having nonconsensual sexual contact with a juvenile victim.

On January 9, 2026, Bertrand was issued arresting documents at the Southern State Correctional Facility to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 12, 2026. Bertrand continues to be held at Southern State Correctional Facility for charges unrelated to this investigation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/12/2026 @ 1230

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT(S): Not Included

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.