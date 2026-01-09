Derby Barracks / Multiple vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A5000117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2026 @ approximately 0658 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Irasburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Campbell Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Ice on shoulder

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tristian Landry

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Como

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end / passenger side.

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Unoccupied

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front passenger side bumper

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/21/2025, at approximately 0658 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole on US RT 5 in Irasburg, VT. Upon arrival operator #1 was identified as Tristian Landry, 27, of Newport City. Operator #2 was later identified at North Country Hospital as Jeffrey Como, 39 of Barton.

Investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling north on US RT 5 and went off the roadway to the right, struck and damaged a utility pole. Vehicle #2 was subsequently traveling south on US RT 5 and was unable to stop before crashing into a downed utility pole and power lines, ultimately rolling his vehicle in the southbound ditch. There was also a third vehicle, unoccupied and parked at a nearby residence, a 2008 red Toyota Tundra which was struck by vehicle #1 and sustained minor front-end damage. Como received treatment at North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and Landry reported no injuries.

Orleans Fire, Orleans EMS, Vermont Electric Coop. Wrights Towing and M&A Auto assisted at the scene.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881