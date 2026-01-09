Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,527 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Multiple vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A5000117                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby                                         

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2026 @ approximately 0658 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Irasburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Campbell Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Ice on shoulder

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tristian Landry

AGE: 27    

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Como

AGE: 39    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end / passenger side.

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Unoccupied

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front passenger side bumper

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/21/2025, at approximately 0658 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole on US RT 5 in Irasburg, VT. Upon arrival operator #1 was identified as Tristian Landry, 27, of Newport City. Operator #2 was later identified at North Country Hospital as Jeffrey Como, 39 of Barton. 

Investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling north on US RT 5 and went off the roadway to the right, struck and damaged a utility pole. Vehicle #2 was subsequently traveling south on US RT 5 and was unable to stop before crashing into a downed utility pole and power lines, ultimately rolling his vehicle in the southbound ditch. There was also a third vehicle, unoccupied and parked at a nearby residence, a 2008 red Toyota Tundra which was struck by vehicle #1 and sustained minor front-end damage. Como received treatment at North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and Landry reported no injuries.

Orleans Fire, Orleans EMS, Vermont Electric Coop. Wrights Towing and M&A Auto assisted at the scene.

 

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Multiple vehicle crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.