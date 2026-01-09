Derby Barracks / Multiple vehicle crash
CASE#: 26A5000117
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/09/2026 @ approximately 0658 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Irasburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Campbell Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet / Ice on shoulder
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tristian Landry
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Como
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end / passenger side.
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Unoccupied
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front passenger side bumper
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/21/2025, at approximately 0658 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole on US RT 5 in Irasburg, VT. Upon arrival operator #1 was identified as Tristian Landry, 27, of Newport City. Operator #2 was later identified at North Country Hospital as Jeffrey Como, 39 of Barton.
Investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling north on US RT 5 and went off the roadway to the right, struck and damaged a utility pole. Vehicle #2 was subsequently traveling south on US RT 5 and was unable to stop before crashing into a downed utility pole and power lines, ultimately rolling his vehicle in the southbound ditch. There was also a third vehicle, unoccupied and parked at a nearby residence, a 2008 red Toyota Tundra which was struck by vehicle #1 and sustained minor front-end damage. Como received treatment at North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and Landry reported no injuries.
Orleans Fire, Orleans EMS, Vermont Electric Coop. Wrights Towing and M&A Auto assisted at the scene.
