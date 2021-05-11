Fast-Growing Senior Living Innovator Acquired to Enhance Leading Community Engagement Technology Platform
Nashville-based Uniguest acquires Sagely to merge with Touchtown and expand its service and support for senior living communities.
The service, support & solutions we offer will be greatly enhanced allowing us to continue simplifying communication & engagement for our customers while enhancing the lives of the people they serve.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniguest, a leading provider of digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, announces the acquisition of US-based Sagely, a market leader in providing user-friendly, data-driven engagement tools for senior living communities.
— Mike Rethage
Sagely will merge into Touchtown, Uniguest’s senior living brand, complementing other recent key acquisitions by Uniguest and strengthening Touchtown’s position as a global leader for prospect, family, staff, and resident engagement technology. Prior to the acquisition, Touchtown partnered with more than 1,300 senior living communities to reduce social isolation and employee turnover, increase move-ins and length of stay, and improve involvement in wellness initiatives. Now, Touchtown and Sagely combined will provide digital signage, in-room television, smart assistants, activity calendars, mobile apps, and other engagement services to nearly 1,800 senior living communities globally.
“Touchtown has been a remarkable addition to the Uniguest family, their connection to the communities they serve is inspiring. When we engaged with Sagely and found they shared the same passion and drive, we instantly knew we had a great fit for our business,” Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox said.
Sagely will operate under the Touchtown division led by senior vice president, head of senior living, Mike Rethage. “By coming together, we bring a wealth of talent and experience to both Sagely and Touchtown customers, and to the wider Uniguest family. The service, support and solutions we offer will be greatly enhanced allowing us to continue simplifying communication and engagement for our customers while enhancing the lives of the people they serve every day,” explained Rethage.
Alex Bitoun, CEO of Sagely, added, “The wellbeing and care of those in our communities is our top priority, so having seen how enriched the Touchtown experience became following its acquisition by Uniguest, we knew this was a family we wanted to be a part of.
“We have a shared vision and a common goal to create happy, healthy, connected and independent older adults and together with Uniguest and Touchtown we know we will deliver on that goal. We’re excited and proud to announce this next step on our journey.”
About Uniguest:
Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports, entertainment, retail, education, corporate and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as evidenced by its most recent NPS score of 78. Uniguest provides turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. The Uniguest family incorporates the Tripleplay, Touchtown and JANUS Displays technology and teams. www.uniguest.com
About Touchtown:
Touchtown is simple senior living technology for communities that want to connect. Touchtown solutions serve the entire community by improving resident wellness and happiness, reducing staff turnover, connecting families, and increasing occupancy.
More than 1,300 leading communities utilize our powerful content management software to publish content to a multitude of platforms from a single point of data entry. Touchtown-powered communities reach over 500,000 seniors, staff, prospects, and families through mobile applications, digital signage, in-room TV channels, calendars, websites, kiosks, and Alexa voice-assistants.
Moreover, the Touchtown customer success team is invested in establishing a strong partnership through training workshops, strategy and brainstorming sessions, live chat, and phone support, and much more. Our diverse team of makers, thinkers, and problem solvers are highly responsive and dedicated to the advancement of YOUR community. www.touchtown.com
About Sagely:
Founded in 2015 in Honolulu, Sagely brings a robust engagement platform to senior living communities. The software solution enhances resident life through community messaging, senior engagement, and connecting families.
Sagely’s collaborative technology platform reaches more than 46,000 residents, 15,000 families and 500 communities.
Solutions Sagely provides include calendars, newsletters, digital displays, TV, self-check-in kiosks, well-being assessments, and apps tailored to residents, community leaders and families.
For more information, please visit goSagely.com.
