Leading Video Sharing Platform Bans Controversial Police Rap Song For Graphic Violence
USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a stunning series of events, the video for the rap song “KKKILLA KKKOP” has been banned by Youtube for "violent and graphic content" although the song is made up entirely of Youtube clips from videos with millions of hits. It is the latest controversy to envelop the release from Detroit and Atlanta rap kingpin Badabing. The move is unprecedented and is a first for Youtube. The video was put together by German wunderkind Thurse of Berlin, and contains clips of America's most notorious police shootings of Blacks, the NWA's infamous "FTP," the top rated cop show "The Shield," NYC protest princess Devina Singh, and adult film actress Julienne Frederico (aka Piper Perri). The instant rap classic was inititially banned by all streaming sites over its cover in January. The ban was only lifted after numerous news reports came forth from outlets such as the USA Today that verified the assertions visualized in the artwork.
The groundbreaking track set to a Magic City stripper beat, mercilessly gives the listener and viewer a look into what goes through the mind of police such as convicted murderer Derek Chauvin. The video is a hard to watch visual documentation of America's most media covered blue on Black police shootings. The song eerily predicted the shooting of twenty year old Minneapolis Daunte Wright in vivid detail. The song also reveals a main element in the blue on Black shootings that has been missed by the Black Lives Matter protesters and celebrity activists such as NBA super legend Lebron James and NYC radio host Charlamagne tha God. Media reports on the current slate of police shootings mirror the killings of Blacks during the Martin Luther King era that involved police officers who were members of the KKK.
Reports from MSNBC, CNN, and numerous newspapers have documented endless current cases of police being members of the KKK from Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, and other states. The NY Times cites in a October 2020 article that the state police in Kentucky, where Breonna Taylor was killed, that the department based it training on the quotes of Nazi leader Adolph Hitler. The disturbing information closely resembles actions of police in the 1950's and 1960's killings of activists such as Andrew Goodman, James Chaney, Michael Schwerner, Viola Liuzzo, and Black children Emmett TIll, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Carol McNair.
The controversial track demonstrates that KKK culture has become police culture in present day America as was the case for most of the 1900's. The instant Hip Hop classic covers the police shootings of Rayshard Brooks of Atlanta, Alton Sterling of Louisiana, George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and Philando Castille, of Minneapolis, Atitiana Jefferson of Texas, Michael Brown of St. Louis, and Eric Garner of New York City. In a ray of hope, the video ends with a tribute to Black America's three greatest heroes and activists of all time. The video remix of the now rap classic,
is to be shot in Atlanta and Detroit in early May, and promises to be a combination of famed Hollywood icon Martin Scorcese meets rap legend Tupac Shakur at his finest.
