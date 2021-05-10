PSC Commissioner Fay Selected to the Federal TRS Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Public Service Commissioner Andrew Giles Fay was appointed to the Federal Telecommunication Relay Services Advisory Council, whose mission is to provide interstate telecommunication services to individuals who are hard of hearing, deaf, or have difficulty speaking. National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners President Paul Kjellander selected Commissioner Fay to the TRS Advisory Council to represent state regulatory commissions. NARUC represents state public service commissioners, who regulate essential utility services such as electricity, telecommunications, gas, water, and transportation. In appointing, “I am confident that Commissioner Fay will represent our utility commissions and relay service customers as a passionate advocate who brings a fresh perspective to the Council,” said Kjellander. “I am honored to represent Florida and other state commissions and I am grateful to President Kjellander for the opportunity to serve,” said Commissioner Fay. “I believe to put the customer’s best interest first, we must continue to strengthen the communication and coordination between the federal TRS programs and the state relay service programs.” In March, Commissioner Fay helped lead a meeting of the Florida Public Service Commission with Florida Telecommunications Relay, Inc. representatives and disability advocates to discuss ways to improve and expand relay services by embracing new technologies within the telecommunications sector. The PSC also discussed various ways to improve consumers’ access to the available information regarding the federal and state relay service programs. The TRS Advisory Council is made up of 14 representatives, including advocates of the deaf and hard of hearing community, advocates of the speech disability community, and state relay administrators. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.