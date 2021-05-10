The International Real Estate Federation For The United States (FIABCI-USA) Inaugurates Eugenia Foxworth As President
EINPresswire.com/ -- A virtual landmark event had taken place on Saturday, May 1st 2021 as longtime NYC realtor Eugenia Foxworth, founder/owner of Foxworth Realty, was installed as the newly elected President of the International Real Estate Federation for the United States, known as FIABCI-USA – this for the 2021-2022 term of office. She is the first African American to be elected as the organization’s top leader.
Ms. Foxworth was sworn into office by FIABCI-USA Past President Hugh Gilliam (2020-2021 term), who commended her for the many years of excellent service to the organization. She also earned high praise from past presidents of FIABCI-USA, who honored Ms. Foxworth for building the very communities she’s served over the years as well as the forthright, focused and supportive roles in the many areas of the organization, which helped further its advancement.
In her inaugural remarks as FIABCI-USA’s president, Ms. Foxworth promised transparency and to keep an open door to members at all times. She remarked that her goal is to create awareness of the organization to the world by inviting members to share what they’ve done to help others, both in the states and internationally. “This is a way to develop membership,” Ms. Foxworth stated. “The focus is not only on building something, but what (FIABCI members) are doing within their communities and their countries – that our members are giving back.”
Ms. Foxworth serves on several boards related to the real estate industry and has earned many accolades through the years. She was recognized as a “Woman of Courage” by the Harlem Community News and Health First. Ms. Foxworth also received a citation from the New York State Assembly District 70th Assembly Member Inez E. Dickens and a certificate of appreciation from Gale A. Brewer, the Manhattan Borough President, in recognition for her dedication and service to the Harlem community. In addition, she’s been honored as a “Woman of Excellence” by the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and last year Real Estate Agent Advisor highlighted her as “One of the Phenomenal Women in Real Estate”.
FIABCI-USA website - www.fiabci-usa.com
Foxworth Realty - https://foxworthrealtyonline.com/
For media inquiries, contact Angelo Ellerbee at Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com
Angelo Ellerbee
