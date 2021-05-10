STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PROMOTION ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMANDER, SUPPORT SERVICES DIVISION

DATE: May 10, 2021

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Commander – Support Services Division

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Capt. Kevin Lane, commander of Staff Operations, to major/Support Services Division Commander at Headquarters.

Maj. Lane has served the people of Vermont for 22 years. He began his career with the Vermont State Police in 1999 and was assigned as a trooper at the former Middlebury Barracks following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy. Starting in 2002 he worked as a detective trooper assigned to the Narcotics Investigation Unit – Northern Vermont Drug Task Force for four years, and as a detective trooper for two years in the Special Investigations Unit under the Criminal Division at the New Haven Barracks. In 2007 he was promoted to detective sergeant with the Narcotics Investigation Unit. He held that position for six years before earning a promotion to detective lieutenant as the Bureau of Criminal Investigations commander for Troop B – West at the Rutland Barracks in 2013. Two years later he transferred to become the director of the Vermont Intelligence Center in Williston. In 2018 he was promoted to captain as commander of Special Investigations and Homeland Security at Headquarters. He transferred to Staff Operations Commander at Headquarters in July 2020.

The Support Services Division is one of the Vermont State Police’s three divisions, along with the Criminal and Field Force divisions. Support Services oversees multiple aspects of state police operations including fair and impartial policing; the recruiting, hiring and training of troopers; internal investigations; professional standards; community relations; emergency communications centers and dispatch operations; public records and public information; alarm management; Fleet services; and building projects.

Maj. Lane’s promotion was effective earlier this spring. He took over sole command of the Support Services Division following the retirement of Maj. Ingrid Jonas on May 7. Maj. Lane can be reached at Vermont State Police Headquarters in Waterbury at 802-244-8727 or kevin.lane@vermont.gov.

Learn more about the Support Services Division at https://vsp.vermont.gov/divisions/support.

