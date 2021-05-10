Marlin Spring Awards $6000 to Winners of the Construction Creativity Contest for Canadian Youth and their schools
In an effort to help Canadian youth make their time in lockdown more fun and productive, Marlin Spring launched the Construction Creativity Contest.
We know how difficult the lockdown is and the detrimental effects it’s been having on youth. We hope this contest was able to bring a measure of help and hope to youth, their families and teachers.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Ontarians enduring their third lockdown and schools across the province closed to in-person learning, Marlin Spring recognizes the challenges that families are facing and wants to help Canadian youth make their time at home more fun and productive.
— Benjamin Bakst, CEO and Cofounder
In late February, Marlin Spring launched the Construction Creativity Contest for Canadian youth, which would award prize money to three winners for building the most creative and accurate structure replicating Marlin Spring’s upcoming 10-storey Toronto condominium, the Stockyards District Residences.
Each of the winners would receive up to $1,500, be invited on an exclusive tour of the construction site and would also receive equivalent cash prizes that would go to their schools. This was Marlin Spring’s way of recognizing the incredible efforts of the teachers and school faculties during the pandemic.
Marlin Spring operates with the inherent belief that, above all, it brings value and positive change to the world we live in. The company is deeply committed to making the world a better place and giving back to our community. “Marlin Spring's mission is to deliver exceptional value to all of our stakeholders with none more important than our future leaders,” said Benjamin Bakst, CEO and Co-Founder of Marlin Spring. True to their focus on creating value, Marlin Spring viewed this contest as a real value-add opportunity, capitalizing on some of the free time which the lockdown provided by helping youth hone their creativity and building skills.
The response was overwhelming. The company received many fantastic and creative submissions. 10-year-old Olivia Zhong of Richmond Hill wowed the judges with her immaculate structure that included acrylic balconies and painted cardboard. Having won first place, Olivia feels very proud and will use the money towards a trip with her friends once the pandemic ends.
Toronto’s Miles Gillespie, 10 years old, was thrilled to have heard his structure earned him second place. When asked about how the contest helped him during lockdown, Miles responded, “It was cool! It gave me something to do, and I’m really looking forward to the construction site visit”.
His structure, which features miniature trees inspired by a train set, took a few weeks to build. Miles plans to save most of the prize money but will use some towards purchasing supplies for his go-cart, another project he is working on. Miles heard about the project from his grade 4 teacher, Julie Booker and as he is an avid STEM student, hopes his school will use the prize money to purchase additional STEM supplies.
Nine-year-old Teagyn Mackey of Port Perry, Ontario snatched third place with his creative LEGO structure replicating the Stockyards. Teagyn said the contest helped nurture his Lego building skills and was “something fun to do during lockdown.” Teagyn is thrilled that his school will get prize money since he feels that his teachers “are great” and do so much to help the class in these challenging times.
Having spent time at SickKids hospital when he was younger, Teagyn plans to give some of his earnings to the hospital and some of it to buy more Lego.
The Marlin Spring team is looking forward to meeting the winners in person at an exclusive tour of the construction site as soon as health restrictions allow for it. “We know how difficult the lockdown is and the detrimental effects it’s been having on our youth. The statistics are alarming, “said Benjamin Bakst. “we hope this contest was able to bring a measure of help and of hope to youth, their families and their teachers.”
About Marlin Spring
Marlin Spring is a Toronto-based real estate investment firm, which strategically acquires, develops, constructs and repositions assets throughout North America. Since 2013, Marlin Spring has seen substantial growth, having acquired over 40 projects, consisting of 10,000 residential units which are currently in various stages of development, construction, repositioning and completion across Canada and the United States. With a portfolio of over 9 million square feet of residential GFA and an estimated completion value of over $4.7 billion, Marlin Spring has been one of the more active investors in both development and the multifamily residential sector. Marlin Spring has over 100 real estate professionals involved in all aspects of the acquisition, development, construction and asset management of its portfolio.
