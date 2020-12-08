Marlin Spring's Condominium in Toronto Breaks Ground
This success proves the strength of both our partnership our team. We will look back and say, if we could get through this, we can get through anything, when we work together.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marlin Spring and Harbour Equity recently broke ground at The Tailor, a mid-rise condominium project located on the Queensway in Toronto’s Etobicoke neighborhood.
— Benjamin Bakst, Marlin Spring’s CEO and Co-Founder
The ground glistened under a blanket of white, remnants of Toronto’s first snow fall as team members gathered on site to mark this construction milestone.
In fact, this ground breaking event celebrated more than a standard construction milestone. The Tailor, comprised of 142 suites designed with bespoke details “tailored” to each individual, was launched in June, just as Toronto was in the midst of its its first lockdown. The covid-19 virus was just entering our city and government mandated widespread lockdown measures in an attempt to keep its citizens safe and protected.
The Marlin Spring team debated whether to postpone the launch, wary of the pandemic and its effects.
“It certainly gave us pause,” said Erin Millar, Director of Sales and Marketing. “But we were confident it would speak to the growing demand for this niche product and to the renewed focus on the importance of home. Having said that, I’ll be the first to say that you don’t know for certain until you try.”
The Sales & Marketing team swiftly changed gears and launched the site in June without a presentation centre, using an online sales platform.
The project was over 70% sold within the first 2 months of launching.
“This success proves the strength of our partnership and the strength of our team,” said Benjamin Bakst, CEO and Co-Founder of Marlin Spring. “From the beginning, we had to think a few steps ahead, think differently from others and take some risks. We will look back and say, if we could get through this, we can get through anything, when we work together.”
“We are thrilled with the results that the Marlin Spring team were able to achieve,” said Ari Silverberg, President of Harbour Equity, Marlin Spring’s joint venture partner on the project. “We spent a lot of time discussing the strategy and sales launch with Marlin Spring but ultimately trusted them to move forward in an unprecedented and challenging situation. They certainly delivered.”
How ironic that the project launched at the start of the fist lockdown and broke ground on the first day of the city’s second lockdown. “It’s unfortunate that we are unable to mark this milestone with a grand celebration,” said Pedro Lopes, Marlin Spring’s Senior Vice President of Developments. “We are thankful to the many individuals whose efforts contributed to the success of the project and though they are not here in person, we sincerely acknowledge each and every one.”
The Construction team has completed demolition and will start shoring and excavation imminently. The Tailor is on its way to bringing 142 new homes to this great neighborhood in Toronto!
ABOUT MARLIN SPRING
Marlin Spring is a Toronto-based real estate investment firm which strategically acquires, develops, constructs and repositions residential assets throughout North America. Since 2013, Marlin Spring has seen substantial growth having acquired over 30 residential projects, consisting of 9,000 residential units which are currently in various stages of development, construction repositioning and completion across Canada and the United States. With a portfolio of over 8 million square feet of residential GFA and an estimated completion value of over $4.3 billion, Marlin Spring has been one of the more active investors in both development and the multifamily residential sector. Marlin Spring has over 100 real estate professionals involved in all aspects of the acquisition, development, construction and asset management of its portfolio.
