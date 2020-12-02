Marlin Spring Nets 3 Business Awards This Year
Marlin Spring has recently been acknowledged by three different business award programs in Canada this year.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marlin Spring has recently been acknowledged by three different business award programs in Canada.
— Benjamin Bakst, Marlin Spring’s CEO and Co-Founder
Canadian Business and Maclean’s magazine have ranked Marlin Spring No. 1 on the 32nd Annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.
“The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball,” says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor.“
Canadian Business introduces Marlin Spring as “a Toronto-based real estate company that is so diversified, it was/is well-placed to weather this pandemic and any storm.” The articles continues, “[Marlin Spring] exemplifies foresight and leadership, taking great pride in its team”.
Marlin Spring has placed No. 26 of 400 companies on The Globe and Mail’s 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. “The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”
In October, Marlin Spring’s CFO and Co-Founder Elliot Kazarnovsky has been awarded Best Executive in an inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Awards. Elliot was one of 10 winners in the Finance category.
“This award is testament to all the hard-working professionals that I am surrounded by at Marlin Spring and is a recognition shared by us all,” Elliot Kazarnovsky said in his response.
“We are delighted by the recognition we have received from these important organizations. These achievements reflect the overwhelming dedication, collaboration and hard work of the entire Marlin Spring team,” says Benjamin Bakst, Marlin Spring’s CEO and Co-Founder. “These prestigious recognitions serve as an opportunity for us to look inward and reflect on our accomplishments and our vision going forward. We remain committed to fulfilling our mission of delivering exceptional real estate value to all our stakeholders with an uncompromising adherence to our core values as well as achieving our vision of being among the most trusted companies in the global real estate industry.”
ABOUT MARLIN SPRING
Marlin Spring is a Toronto-based real estate investment firm which strategically acquires, develops, constructs and repositions residential assets throughout North America. Since 2013, Marlin Spring has seen substantial growth having acquired over 30 residential projects, consisting of 9,000 residential units which are currently in various stages of development, construction repositioning and completion across Canada and the United States. With a portfolio of over 8 million square feet of residential GFA and an estimated completion value of over $4.3 billion, Marlin Spring has been one of the more active investors in both development and the multifamily residential sector. Marlin Spring has over 100 real estate professionals involved in all aspects of the acquisition, development, construction and asset management of its portfolio.
