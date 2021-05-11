Temos’ Ambulatory Standards Accredited by IEEA
Patients and payers prefer the convenience, quicker visits, lower costs, and safer setting offered by outpatient, ambulatory, day surgery, walk-in, and urgent care clinics.”BERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International, announced the accreditation of its ambulatory care standards by the prestigious International External Evaluation Association (IEEA), an offshoot of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua).
— Temos CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika
Developed in consultation with a team of multidisciplinary experts, the IEEA accredited Temos “Quality in Outpatient Care” standards offer tailored options for outpatient, day surgery, diagnostic services, walk-in, and urgent care clinics including cosmetic surgery services, to improve the quality of care for domestic as well as international patients.
Global changes in the delivery of healthcare standards are putting more pressure on outpatient services. To help providers accelerate their excellence in delivering clinical quality, business metrics, and patient experience, Temos submitted its standards to IEAA for its enhanced and rigorous review and accreditation.
“The global shift from inpatient to outpatient care continues to grow. Patients and payers prefer the convenience, quicker visits, lower costs, and safer setting offered by outpatient, ambulatory, day surgery, walk-in, and urgent care clinics”, explains Temos Founder and CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika. “Changing patient expectations are driving business to clinics that can deliver less invasive surgical options, faster recovery times, lower infection rates, and better follow up including telehealth options.”
These challenges and opportunities make Temos’ accreditation program an excellent choice for outpatient services that want to elevate their clinical and non-clinical services to the highest international standards. Temos accreditation demonstrates commitment to patients, staff, and third parties to patient safety, risk management, clinical care, and more. With this newly accredited program, outpatient services anywhere in the world can benefit from Temos’ unique online tools to simplify and accelerate the accreditation process to set them apart from competitors.
Elizabeth Ziemba, Regional Director for the Temos USA office, adds, “The entire Temos team is very proud of the IEEA’s surveyors’ feedback which highlighted Temos’ inclusion of cultural diversity as well as its exceptional detailed infection prevention and control standards.”
ISQua and its International External Evaluation Association (IEEA) are known as the “Accreditor of Accreditors” and recognized as the gold standard for programs offered by global accrediting organizations such as Temos. Other Temos programs that have achieved IEEA accreditation include two options for hospitals and clinics with in-patient services, “Quality in Patient Care” and “Excellence in Medical Tourism” as well as four programs for dental practices, dental clinics, and dental hospitals. Temos continues to improve and transform its accreditation programs to offer the very highest healthcare standards.
With the launch of the IEEA-accredited ambulatory care programs, Temos adds to its reputation as an innovator setting standards for quality, patient safety, risk management, and the patient experience.
In May 2020, Temos launched its “COVID-19 Safe: Certificate of Completion” program to reduce the risk of transmission, making the program’s standards free to healthcare providers anywhere in the world.
Among its other industry innovations, Temos is the first international accreditation organization to create standards specifically for international patients, also known as dental tourists and medical tourists. It continues to raise the requirements for accreditation, adding value for its clients, their patients, and the governments, insurance companies, Embassies and Consulates, and other businesses that rely upon Temos quality.
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, and eye care clinics as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”) or medical concierge services. With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth and anticipates that IEEA accreditation will further increase confidence in the marketplace in the services it provides.
Learn more about Temos by contacting its headquarters in Germany, +49 2204 426480, info@temos-worldwide.com.
