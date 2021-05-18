Claims Assistance Program From autopom! Gives Drivers Automotive Peace of Mind

Having trouble filing your vehicle warranty claim? autopom! offers a Claims Assistance Program to customers.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most frustrating experiences drivers face is having their vehicle warranty claim rejected. autopom! is helping change this by offering a Claims Assistance Program to all customers. autopom! is a leading provider of Vehicle Protection Plans for new and used cars. Like an extended vehicle warranty, drivers can file a claim with their administrator when their vehicle experiences an unexpected breakdown.

While autopom! is the marketer and not the administrator of these plans, their agents have earned a celebrated reputation for working with administrators to resolve claim disputes.

“I’ve decided my company will only represent major A-rated insurers and administrators to make sure autopom! clients are treated fairly,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!.

Customers experiencing issues with their Vehicle Protection Plan claims are encouraged to call autopom! for assistance.

“In some cases, it is just a matter of helping the customer understand the terms of their contract,” adds Jones. “In other cases, we have successfully gotten claims approved when they were initially denied.”

In addition to their Claims Assistance Program, autopom! also offers multiple other benefits like nationwide breakdown coverage, rental vehicle assistance, first year maintenance (some plans) and 24/7 roadside assistance. Pricing varies by year, make, model, and mileage.

