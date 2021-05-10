I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 5-3-2021

CHARLESTON, WV – Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of May 3, 2021.

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 5/03/2021

• I-70 Eastbound was closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A) for phase two of the Fulton Bridge Replacement as part of the I-70 Forward Bridges Project.

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East was closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

• There were alternating daytime single lane closures on Ohio Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 overpass.

• The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures continued.

• Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

• The on-ramp from Mount Dechantal Road to I-70 Eastbound was restricted to 12 feet wide in order to allow for substructure concrete bridge repairs.

Look Ahead to Week of 5/10/2021

• I-70 Eastbound will be closed from US 250 & WV 2 South - 16th Street Exit (Exit 1B) to the Oglebay Park Exit (Exit 2A).

o The US-250 North on-ramp to I-70 East will also be closed as a part of phase two.

o These closures are anticipated to continue until the end of September.

o All thru traffic is advised to use I-470 as the official detour to reach points East, while local traffic is encouraged to use US-40 Eastbound.

o Detours are posted in addition to maps that can be viewed on i70forward.com.

• The alternating daytime single lane closures will continue on Ohio Route 7 Northbound and Southbound through the I-70 overpass.

• The intermittent McColloch Street daytime closures will continue.

• The left lane I-70 Westbound closure will continue through all hours for approximately five months.

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

• The width restrictions of the on-ramp from Mount Dechantal Road to I-70 Eastbound will continue in order to allow for substructure concrete bridge repairs.

• On Monday, May 10, there will be single lane closures on Route 40 eastbound and westbound between the Kruger Street intersection and the Overbrook Street intersection underneath I-70. These closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.