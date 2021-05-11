Lesley Brotkowski joins Kleinschmidt Associates
Seasoned hydropower regulatory professional will serve clients throughout North AmericaPITTSFIELD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Lesley Brotkowski, as Senior Licensing Coordinator, to the Licensing & Permitting Team.
Lesley specializes in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) hydroelectric licensing and compliance projects. She has worked on hydroelectric projects from Nebraska to Maine and has extensive experience managing FERC hydropower relicensing and compliance projects in the Midwest. Lesley’s expertise also includes wetland delineations, wetland and waterway permitting, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance, habitat assessments, natural resource restoration, and management projects, and endangered species surveys. Over the course of her career, she has worked with a diverse clientele including utility companies, commercial and residential developers, state and federal government agencies, municipalities, private landowners and conservation organizations.
“We are thrilled that Lesley has joined us at Kleinschmidt”, says Laura Cowan, Regulatory and Permitting Section Manager with Kleinschmidt, “She brings a deep understanding of the regulatory and environmental issues facing hydropower operators and we feel fortunate to have her join our growing body of regulatory experts.”
“I’m excited to be joining such a talented team of regulatory and environmental professionals! The depth of hydropower experience and expertise at Kleinschmidt is impressive”, says Lesley Brotkowski, “I’m looking forward to the challenge of contributing to this team and continuing my work in the hydropower industry.”
Lesley has an M.S. in Conservation Biology and Ecology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and B.S. in Biology, Magna Cum Laude, from Carroll College in Wisconsin. She currently serves on the Midwest Hydro User Group (MHUG) Board of Directors and is Chair for the MHUG Regulatory & Legislative Committee. She is a Certified Endangered Resource (ER) Reviewer and Assured Wetland Delineator.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
