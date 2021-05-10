Dignity Gold Mints DIGau Token
NY, NY, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignity Gold, LLC, (“Dignity Gold”) is pleased to announce that 3 billion Dignity Gold tokens (DIGau) have been minted.
The token creation and count can be confirmed at the following link: https://etherscan.io/address/0x394d14d78850e516fa5eb88f843ef43196e136b0
About Dignity Gold, LLC
Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which intends to issue the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.
Jonathan Zaback
Impact Partners
jzaback@impactpartners.llc