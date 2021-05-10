Large Crowd Provides Public Comment on Proposed Health Education Standards

Hundreds of people attended the May board meeting in Kearney, with more than 70 speakers for and against the proposed Health Education Standards. The Nebraska State Board of Education gave an update on the process and provided some clarification on some of the common misconceptions of the proposed standards. Feedback has been accepted through a public input survey and can be emailed to nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov.

Updates on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds

Commissioner Blomstedt updated board members on the status of ESSER funds. Congress passed three separate stimulus packages to prepare for, prevent, and respond to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, and the American Rescue Plan. In all, Nebraska K-12 public education will receive nearly $854 million. As part of this allocation, the NDE may set aside 10 percent for statewide use. The update provided a high-level overview of Nebraska’s allocations, priorities, and investments to date, as well as support being provided to schools as they navigate the one-time funds.

Creation of a Community Schools Pilot Program and the Nebraska Expanded Learning Expansion Collaborative

The board approved a partnership with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (NCFF) to create a Community Schools Pilot Project to provide funding and support to implement and sustain Full-Service Community Schools in three or four selected communities. The board also approved a grant to create a statewide approach to family engagement and family literacy through the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL). Finally, the board voted to create the Nebraska Expanded Learning Expansion Collaborative. This public-private partnership will build upon successes in the 21st Century Afterschool Learning Centers, and create a statewide approach to high-quality expanded learning over the next three years.

2019-20 Priority Schools Timeline

Board members voted to exempt the 2019-20 school year in the Priority School timeline due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and suspension of statewide assessment and accountability classifications. For the 2021-2022 school year, Schuyler Central High School will be in year three, Santee Elementary School and High School will be in year two, and Santee Middle School will be in year five.

