MY LITTLE LAMBTM continues to bring Good News to children
EINPresswire.com/ -- The makers of My Little Lamb™ have revised the sound and content of their stuffed animal audio Bible player. The latest version of My Little Lamb™ with updated and additional content is now available for purchase online at www.mylittlelamb.store and on Amazon. This comes after they took into consideration the valued feedback from their family of users and decided to implement some of the suggestions received, such as a variety of male and female voices reading selected books of the Bible.
More than 100 audio files have been included on the latest version of My Little Lamb™. These include songs, stories, selected Psalms, John, Ephesians and Philippians. The songs - like ‘God is so good’ and ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’ - were specifically recorded for children to enjoy and sing along with throughout the day, and can help them to sleep better at night. According to Brandon Honsalek, founder of My Little Lamb™, the main message is the Gospel. “The Word of God comforts and encourages us. Listening to the audio Bible on My Little Lamb™ will help children who are struggling with fear and anxiety during bedtime.” In every situation, and especially now where COVID has resulted in isolation, depression, and uncertainty about the future, adults and children alike need to be reminded of God’s truth, love and provision.
Here are some testimonies from the My Little Lamb™ family:
May, a mother of four children says: “I just wanted to let you know how much the kids love and enjoy that little lamb. They listen to it almost every night as they go to bed, listening to the stories and songs again and again. It has become a little treasure for them.”
Samir tells us: “We bought the soft toy for my son as a gift. To him it is very special and we also enjoy listening to the audio with him.”
Jane says: “We gave a lamb as a gift to a friend’s son at his party. He was so happy and joyful. All the kids who came were sitting next to him listening to the stories and Bible. It was a very special gift, and the parents were very thankful as the boy was so attached to it.”
As we see our children so attached to screens these days, My Little Lamb™ is a refreshing alternative with hours of Biblical engagement and uplifting entertainment. It is a special gift for a birthday or a baptism. The soft toy is made of skin-safe hypoallergenic polyester plush material and is washable after the battery pack is removed. Watch our video of My Little Lamb™ on youtube. My Little Lamb™ can be purchased online at https://mylittlelamb.store/ and on Amazon now.
ABOUT ONE PEACE, LLC
One Peace offers high quality Christian products to consumers like the My Little LambTM audio Bible player. Our hope is to help children and adults learn and memorize the Bible and develop a relationship with Jesus Christ through the use of products that make great birthday, Easter, or Christmas gifts for children. We are expanding our product line and expect more to be released soon. Learn more at https://mylittlelamb.store/
