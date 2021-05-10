Auction Daily Introduces New Updates to Premium Auction News Platform
Industry news site Auction Daily recently made additions to its daily news updates. The site will now feature both extended and brief previews of daily auctions. It also offers a detailed Auction Calendar to keep Auction Daily subscribers and visitors informed.
Auction preview give Auction Daily readers and subscribers brief overviews of key lots in upcoming sales. “We want to offer art collectors opportunities to learn more about an interesting piece at auction. Our art specialists and guides provide unexplored information about every lot— a unique feature unlike any other auction news site,” says the team at Auction Daily.
Auction Daily offers both brief and extended previews that give collectors insight into prime lots, estimated prices, and auction information. These sale announcements include specific details about brands, provenance, period, and artists. The team at Auction Daily also provides comprehensive coverage of record-breaking and new-to-the-market lots.
Industry-wide schedules are available on Auction Daily’s auction calendar. Bidders can find sales based on auction house names, locations, dates, and/ or lot interests. With an auction house directory of more than 300 companies worldwide, Auction Daily caters to international collectors, casual bidders, auction houses, and art experts.
As a global auction news site, Auction Daily works with other media sources to provide up-to-date news.. The auction news source is known for its art market insights and updates on events, galleries and museums, and NFTs. Regarding these new additions to the site, a spokesperson for Auction Daily said, “In the current times, as the world switches to digital channels, auction houses are also adopting these upgrades.”
For decades, the auction industry relied on in-person sales. It was not until the COVID-19 pandemic that live auctions through online platforms became essential.
“Earlier, only a few big players had adopted these technologies for their auctions. However, during these unprecedented times, to keep the art industry steady, almost all auction houses have opted for live online biddings and auction viewings,” says the Auction Daily team.
“Auction Daily is among those leading platforms that forecasted these needs and started a complete digital channel, which today serves as a major platform for auction updates, news, and lot estimates."
The news site offers a subscription option for its readers and provides custom updates on categories such as furniture, jewelry, fine art, pop culture, and more. By selecting these options and signing up for updates on auction news and auction previews, subscribers can get information in advance regarding potential lots, global sales, and art events.
About Auction Daily:
Auction Daily launched in 2019 to keep collectors, auction houses, and industry professionals up-to-date on the latest auction news. It provides previews of upcoming auctions, an easy-to-use auction calendar, and in-depth coverage of industry events. With a versatile auction house directory and a team of art market specialists, Auction Daily continues to be a leading source for global art news.
