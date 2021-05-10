Cynthia Jolicoeur Rood of the Born To Be A Badass Academy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MOUNT AUKUM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every woman deserves the freedom to go about her daily life unencumbered by fear, anxiety, nervousness and doubt.

You don’t have to let an experience where your safety, your body or your life has been threatened or violated dictate how you live in the future. Being prepared to protect yourself means living a life of freedom, going where you want to go and doing what you want to do without having to be paranoid or hyper-vigilant all the time.

Cynthia Jolicoeur Rood is the founder of the Born to Be a Badass Academy, where she teaches women around the world how to be safe in any situation and to protect themselves mentally, emotionally and physically. Her practical and effective approach to self-defense is simple, natural and instinctive.

“As a young woman I always felt vulnerable being out in the world alone, whether on my college campus, traveling abroad, walking around a city for fun, or going to and from work,” says Cynthia. “Studying martial arts gave me experience in kicking and punching, grappling, and learning how to evade and counter-attack, but I still felt vulnerable. That’s when I realized that I was missing two very important parts of learning how to protect myself: knowing how to avoid getting into a dangerous situation in the first place, and how to navigate through fear and shock if something did happen.”

Cynthia teaches self-defense, but it goes beyond physical skills. Most of the work, she says, is mindset and awareness, understanding how to recognize warning signs and behavior patterns to avoid, defuse or deescalate a situation before it becomes violent. The physical skills are important, but they’re not the techniques common to martial arts, they’re the natural movements every one of us is born being able to do.

“Martial arts are sports. Whether Jiujitsu or Tae Kwon Do, there is consent and there are rules about what is and is not allowed,” says Cynthia. “There is no consent in real-world violence, nor are there rules for you or for the person who attacks you. I teach women how to be safe mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Self-defense does not always mean fighting. Most of the time it means taking action to get to safety before you have to fight, for example turning around and going back into the grocery store if you feel uncomfortable walking to your car.

“If you talk to any victim of violence who lived to tell the tale, they will tell you that they had a bad feeling before it happened,” says Cynthia. “We know when something is off. Listen to your instincts and intuition and honor that and take action to get to safety because there is no downside to doing that. Ignoring it can be catastrophic. Learn to give yourself permission to be rude or make a commotion, to risk being called hysterical. That's a big step toward being able to keep yourself safe.”

Of course, sometimes a situation cannot be deescalated, and you have no choice but to defend yourself physically. The unfortunate reality is these situations are all too common. That’s why Cynthia works hard with women to dig deeper. What is your personal reason to survive the situation? What would it cost you if you were not prepared and you didn't take action to get to safety?

“The power isn’t in your hands, it's in your brain,” says Cynthia. “We have an amazing set of tools and an incredible brain that gives us the ability to protect ourselves. I want people to learn how to process and generate options in these situations, so there are mental blueprints of possible responses to different scenarios.”

And while Cynthia’s clients may be coming to this material through the doorway of self-defense, they are also learning skills and strategies that transfer directly into the rest of their life. Foremost among them: learning how to navigate fear.

“Many of the women I work with have already experienced some kind of a violent event. For most of them, it wasn’t a stranger in the bushes or a parking garage; it was a boyfriend, a brother-in-law, or their favorite barista who followed them home,” says Cynthia. “That’s why my business is called the Born to be a Badass Academy. Women who learn how to navigate through fear, how to flip the switch from feeling threatened by a situation to feeling challenged by it and how to summon their courage to take action don’t just feel badass, they are badass!”

