New Family Office Executive Education Program Established
Having an Executive Education Program focused strictly on real estate for family offices, is a huge step forward for the family office community”DENVER, COLORADO, US, May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for education in real estate by family offices ranked #1 in the Family Office Real Estate Magazine surveys in 2019, 2020 & 2021. The Van Keuren Institute for Family Office Real Estate (FOREI) was established to address this need, plus offer family office research and community interaction.
— Glenn Mueller, PhD.
With Real Estate being such an important asset class for families, there are unmet needs in education for Family Offices, Family Members, and Family Office Executives. The FOREI educational program is designed to help grow Family Office real estate expertise and handle critical challenges, with courses taught by Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, the Harvard Graduate School of Design & The Burns School Real Estate & Construction Management, University of Denver.
FOREI will offer its inaugural course “Family Office Real Estate Investing" on June 2nd, 3rd & 8th, 9th, consisting of four hours each day. The course will cover real estate topics including market cycles, market analysis, tax & Legal, Finance Fundamentals, Sponsor Underwriting along with two case studies, discussing understanding the family office real estate portfolio and market seconds. The second case study discussing private equity real estate funds. Due to COVID this course will be on-line. Go to www.fore.institute for more information.
Dr Glenn Mueller – Newly appointed Academic Director of the FORE Institute said: “I am excited to be apart of The Van Keuren Institute that is doing Family Office Real Estate Executive Education, research and offering both on-campus and online education programs. We will commence cutting-edge research on critical challenges facing family offices, including transitions of real estate businesses, tax planning, estate planning, wealth preservation, and wealth creation for future generations regarding their real estate portfolios and real estate businesses. We will also offer a place for the FORE community to engage and interact with each other, and share best practices. This is a huge step forward for family offices.”
About the Van Keuren Institute for Family Office Real Estate
Founded in 2017, Family Office Real Estate is committed to engaging with family offices advancing real estate education, cultivating critical and creative thought, and generating knowledge through its podcasts, videos, magazine, annual family office real estate investing study, and consortium events.. For additional information, visit the Family Office Real Estate Institutes website (www.fore.Institute), or follow the Institute on Facebook and Twitter. FOREI is globally recognized as a leader in providing Family Office Real Estate education, research and networking. FOREI is committed to helping families grow and maintain legacy wealth.
Jessica Frazier
Van Keuren Family Office Real Estate Institute
+1 720-443-1402
email us here
