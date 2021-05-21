Colorado Innkeepers launch new website, association logo, video tour, book direct and digital member directory campaign
The association says their updated logo, "Reflects the essence of Colorado which includes the Rocky Mountains, sunshine, the Blue Columbine State Flower, the Blue Spruce State Tree and the motto, 'Rest at the Best' to signify quality standards among member inns."
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado, the official statewide bed and breakfast association, announced a newly designed website at www.InnsofColorado.org
Each of the member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether individual travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways. From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. At the www.InnsofColorado.org newly designed and updated website, travelers are able to access information on member properties, photos, amenities and #bookdirect links to inn availability to make planning a visit that much easier and convenient. The various activities featured on the "Things to Do" page include adventure, scenic beauty, food and drink, arts and culture, history and heritage, water, attractions, summer, winter and agri-tourism options.
Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) was founded in 1987 for the purpose of marketing quality bed and breakfast inns as a choice location for B&B accommodations across the state. All member inns follow a quality checklist to ensure comfort and safety for guest accommodations. BBIC is a non-profit membership organization which is self-governed and works to maintain industry standards. Each member property includes breakfast with a stay, providing an authentic "Bed and Breakfast" experience, no matter which inn is selected from the BBIC website and directory at www.InnsofColorado.org
"We are very excited to share our new website release as a hub to plan your next getaway or family vacation in Colorado", said BBIC Marketing and Membership Chair, Dave Dischner, who also owns the Claremont Inn & Winery in Stratton. "And, we're excited to share our updated one-stop-shop web access that has been modernized and simplified for both mobile and desktop use, including member inn listings, and #bookdirect links, while providing great travel and activity information to assist in planning a trip to our amazing and beautiful state of Colorado."
In addition to traveler information, the website includes the state association's membership information and encourages Colorado B&Bs to join and apply through a separate online application form under the "Our Inns" drop down to "Join BBIC".
As the 38th State, Colorado is the 8th largest state in the U.S. with more than 104,100 square miles. The diversity of things to do when visiting Colorado is vast: historic train rides through deep canyons and over high passes, trails and byways display the Rocky Mountains in their rich splendor, with arts and culture abounding at every turn. Whether you bring your bikes, camera, walking shoes, snow skis, a taste for fine wine, or want to experience shopping and dining, the www.InnsofColorado.org website will entice the visitor to bring a sense of curiosity and adventure to explore the great State of Colorado while staying at a Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member property.
Check out these member inns and access the new website at www.InnsofColorado.org
Colorado Springs:
Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn www.HoldenHouse.com
Old Town Guesthouse www.OldTown-Guesthouse.com
Durango:
Antlers on the Creek www.AntlersOnTheCreek.com
Gable House Bed & Breakfast www.DurangoBedandBreakfast.com
Frisco:
Frisco Inn on Galena www.FriscoInnonGalena.com
Manitou Springs:
Blue Skies Inn Bed & Breakfast www.BlueSkies.com
Monument:
Rogers Inn the Pines www.RogersInnThePines.com
Paonia:
Bross Hotel Bed & Breakfast www.Paonia-Inn.com
South Fork:
Arbor House Inn B&B on the River www.ArborHouseInnCO.com
Stratton:
Claremont Inn & Winery www.ClaremontInn.com
Woodland Park:
Pikes Peak Paradise www.PikesPeakParadise.com
Bed Breakfast Innkeepers
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
+1 719-471-3980
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Inn tour