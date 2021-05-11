NC’s Broadstep Behavioral Health acquires SC’s Pinelands Group Homes

North Carolina-based Broadstep Behavioral Health, a Bain Capital Double Impact company, has acquired Pinelands Group Homes, located in South Carolina...

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina-based Broadstep Behavioral Health, a Bain Capital Double Impact company, has acquired Pinelands Group Homes, located in South Carolina. This purchase follows Broadstep’s acquisition in January of Excalibur Youth Services, also headquartered in the Palmetto State.

Founded in 1972, Broadstep is a leading national provider serving children, adults, and families with a range of services that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), mental illness, and co-occurring disorders. With twin missions to expand expert care and quality services to families in need, the Pinelands acquisition is joining more than ninety existing Broadstep locations in Illinois, New Jersey, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

The Case for Inclusion, released annually by the Ancor Foundation and UCP, reveals a waiting list for home and community-based services exceeding 470,000 people in the United States – including over 10,400 in South Carolina. Service capacity in South Carolina would need to double to meet current demand in the state, according to the 2020 report. The Case for Inclusion is one of the nation’s leading sources of data assessment of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are committed to Pinelands and the people of South Carolina,” said Lynn Mason, President and CEO of Broadstep. “There are many individuals that need our help and a continuum of care. Just over a year ago, we had a few locations in South Carolina serving the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By the end of this year, Broadstep will be across the state.”

Founded in 1996, Pinelands has four facilities in the Summerville area offering holistic and individualized programs for children and adolescents with significant impairment in behavioral, emotional, familial and/or social functioning. Pinelands provides its communities a myriad of intermediate to long-term group care and intensive services designed to help improve behaviors, develop new coping skills, and facilitate future growth and independence. These services range from social, physical, and emotional care services to life skill development programs through educational, vocational, and career preparation services.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with the exceptional team at Pinelands for the last 20-years,” said John Short, Southeast Regional Vice President of Broadstep. “It is now a great honor to have Pinelands as part of the Broadstep family and will help us expand and diversify our services in South Carolina.”

“We’re so happy to welcome Pinelands into the Broadstep community,” said Mason. “Pinelands has a unique approach to how they care for their youth. I've been there on a number of occasions and watched, in particular, how their programs work with their teenage girls – I'm so impressed. I want the rest of us to learn from how they are operating and how they're changing lives in South Carolina. The teammates are great. They work really hard, they've been there for a long time, and we hope they feel just as loved by Broadstep as they feel about Pinelands.”

About Broadstep Behavioral Health Inc.

Broadstep is a national provider of residential and community-based services dedicated to assisting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illness, and co-occurring disorders. Founded in 1972 and based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Broadstep is a Bain Capital Double Impact (“BCDI”) company. Named 2020’s Global Impact Investment Fund of the Year by London-based Private Equity International, BCDI invests in mission-driven middle-market companies focused in three primary care areas: sustainability, health and wellness, and education and workforce development. To learn more about BCDI, visit www.baincapitaldoubleimpact.com. To learn more about Broadstep Behavioral Health, visit www.broadstep.com.

