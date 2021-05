TransportAzumah Starts Bus Service To Great Adventure, Dorney Park, Hershey Park

Bus At Gate 23 Gate 23 Port Authority Bus Terminal J4500 Bus Interior

It is easier than ever to go from NYC to an amusement park of your choosing.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRANSPORTAZUMAH INTRODUCES BUS SERVICE TO GREAT ADVENTURE DORNEY PARK , AND HERSHEY PARK NEW YORK NY – TransportAzumah introduces three new bus routes for the 2021 season from the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Six Flags Great Adventure, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, and Hershey Park. All of these routes will be operated on our behalf by Martz Trailways and depart from Gate 23 at the Port Authority. These new services will provide replacement service or totally new service between New York City and some of the Northeast’s most iconic amusement parks.New York PABT – Six Flags Great AdventureSCHEDULEBus service from Gate 23 at the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Six Flags Great Adventure begins Saturday, May 8, 2021 and will operate on the following schedule:New York NY (Port Authority Bus Terminal) – Six Flags Great AdventureService starts Saturday, May 8, 2021From To Days of Operation Departure Time (PABT) Departure Time (Great Adventure)Sat 5/8 Sun 5/23 Sat, Sun 930am 700pm or 800pmFri 5/28 Mon 5/31 Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon 930am 700pm or 800pmFri 6/4 Sun 6/27 Fri, Sat, Sun 930am 800pmMon 6/28 Mon 9/6 7 Days 930am 800pmFri 9/10 Fr 10/29 Fri 400pm 1159pmSat 9/11 Sun 11/7 Sat, Sun 930am 700pm or 800pmSat 11/13 Sun 11/21 Sat, Sun 1130am 900pmPACKAGES$85 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Great Adventure + admission to Six Flags Great Adventure$60 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Great Adventure ONLYMore information on the Great Adventure service can be found at http://www.transportazumah.com/PABTGreatAdventure.htm New York PABT – Dorney Park & Wildwater KingdomSCHEDULEBus service from Gate 23 at the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom begins Saturday, May 22, 2021 and will operate on the following schedule:New York NY (Port Authority Bus Terminal) – Dorney Park & Wildwater KingdomService starts Saturday, May 22, 2021From To Days of Operation Departure Time (PABT) Departure Time (Dorney Park)Sat 5/22 Sun 5/23 Sat, Sun 900am 715pmFri 5/28 Mon 5/31 Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon 900am 715pmSat 6/5 Sun 6/20 Sat, Sun 900am 715pmMon 6/21 Sun 8/29 7 Days 900am 715pmSat 9/4 Mon 9/6 Sat, Sun, Mon 900am 715pmPACKAGES$85 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Dorney Park + admission to Dorney Park$60 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Dorney Park ONLYMore information on the Dorney Park service can be found at http://www.transportazumah.com/PABTDorneyPark.htm New York PABT – Hershey ParkSCHEDULEBus service from Gate 23 at the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Hershey Park begins Saturday, May 22, 2021 and will operate on the following schedule:New York NY (Port Authority Bus Terminal) – Hershey ParkService starts Saturday, May 22, 2021From To Days of Operation Departure Time (PABT) Departure Time (Hershey Park)Sat 5/22 Sun 5/23 Sat, Sun 830am 715pmSat 5/29 Mon 5/31 Sat, Sun, Mon 830am 715pmSat 6/5 Sun 9/5 Sat, Sun 830am 715pmMon 7/5 Mon 7/5 Mon 830am 715pmMon 9/6 Mon 9/6 Mon 830am 715pmPACKAGES$100 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Hershey Park + admission to Hershey Park$70 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Hershey Park ONLYMore information on the Hershey Park service can be found at http://www.transportazumah.com/PABTHersheyPark.htm