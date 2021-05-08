TransportAzumah Starts Bus Service To Great Adventure, Dorney Park, Hershey Park
It is easier than ever to go from NYC to an amusement park of your choosing.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRANSPORTAZUMAH INTRODUCES BUS SERVICE TO GREAT ADVENTURE, DORNEY PARK, AND HERSHEY PARK
NEW YORK NY – TransportAzumah introduces three new bus routes for the 2021 season from the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Six Flags Great Adventure, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, and Hershey Park. All of these routes will be operated on our behalf by Martz Trailways and depart from Gate 23 at the Port Authority. These new services will provide replacement service or totally new service between New York City and some of the Northeast’s most iconic amusement parks.
New York PABT – Six Flags Great Adventure
SCHEDULE
Bus service from Gate 23 at the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Six Flags Great Adventure begins Saturday, May 8, 2021 and will operate on the following schedule:
New York NY (Port Authority Bus Terminal) – Six Flags Great Adventure
Service starts Saturday, May 8, 2021
From To Days of Operation Departure Time (PABT) Departure Time (Great Adventure)
Sat 5/8 Sun 5/23 Sat, Sun 930am 700pm or 800pm
Fri 5/28 Mon 5/31 Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon 930am 700pm or 800pm
Fri 6/4 Sun 6/27 Fri, Sat, Sun 930am 800pm
Mon 6/28 Mon 9/6 7 Days 930am 800pm
Fri 9/10 Fr 10/29 Fri 400pm 1159pm
Sat 9/11 Sun 11/7 Sat, Sun 930am 700pm or 800pm
Sat 11/13 Sun 11/21 Sat, Sun 1130am 900pm
PACKAGES
$85 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Great Adventure + admission to Six Flags Great Adventure
$60 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Great Adventure ONLY
More information on the Great Adventure service can be found at http://www.transportazumah.com/PABTGreatAdventure.htm.
New York PABT – Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom
SCHEDULE
Bus service from Gate 23 at the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom begins Saturday, May 22, 2021 and will operate on the following schedule:
New York NY (Port Authority Bus Terminal) – Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom
Service starts Saturday, May 22, 2021
From To Days of Operation Departure Time (PABT) Departure Time (Dorney Park)
Sat 5/22 Sun 5/23 Sat, Sun 900am 715pm
Fri 5/28 Mon 5/31 Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon 900am 715pm
Sat 6/5 Sun 6/20 Sat, Sun 900am 715pm
Mon 6/21 Sun 8/29 7 Days 900am 715pm
Sat 9/4 Mon 9/6 Sat, Sun, Mon 900am 715pm
PACKAGES
$85 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Dorney Park + admission to Dorney Park
$60 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Dorney Park ONLY
More information on the Dorney Park service can be found at http://www.transportazumah.com/PABTDorneyPark.htm.
New York PABT – Hershey Park
SCHEDULE
Bus service from Gate 23 at the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Hershey Park begins Saturday, May 22, 2021 and will operate on the following schedule:
New York NY (Port Authority Bus Terminal) – Hershey Park
Service starts Saturday, May 22, 2021
From To Days of Operation Departure Time (PABT) Departure Time (Hershey Park)
Sat 5/22 Sun 5/23 Sat, Sun 830am 715pm
Sat 5/29 Mon 5/31 Sat, Sun, Mon 830am 715pm
Sat 6/5 Sun 9/5 Sat, Sun 830am 715pm
Mon 7/5 Mon 7/5 Mon 830am 715pm
Mon 9/6 Mon 9/6 Mon 830am 715pm
PACKAGES
$100 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Hershey Park + admission to Hershey Park
$70 – round trip bus transportation between New York PABT and Hershey Park ONLY
More information on the Hershey Park service can be found at http://www.transportazumah.com/PABTHersheyPark.htm.
Joel Anabilah-Azumah
TransportAzumah
+1 3479270750
