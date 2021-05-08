Westminster Barracks / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101757

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/07/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Bartonsville Rd, Rockingham VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Richard Shaw

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the

report of a burglary on Lower Bartonsville Rd in Rockingham, VT. There was no

sign of forced entry at the residence, however, fifteen (15) firearms of various

models and calibers were reported missing. The burglary is believed to have

taken place on 05/07/2021, but the time is unknown. Anyone with information is

asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637

(CRIMES).

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.