Westminster Barracks / Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101757
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/07/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Bartonsville Rd, Rockingham VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Richard Shaw
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the
report of a burglary on Lower Bartonsville Rd in Rockingham, VT. There was no
sign of forced entry at the residence, however, fifteen (15) firearms of various
models and calibers were reported missing. The burglary is believed to have
taken place on 05/07/2021, but the time is unknown. Anyone with information is
asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637
(CRIMES).
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.