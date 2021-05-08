Gothika contact lenses continue to be America’s No. 1 specialty Halloween brand
Innovative company has sold safe specialty contacts with FDA clearance for over 20 yearsUSA, May 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 20 years, Gothika has designed and manufactured specialty Halloween contact lenses. Gothika is America’s No. 1 brand for specialty contact lenses and is one of only a handful of companies to sell contact lense products with FDA clearance.
Under the leadership of Scott Smiledge-Ferragamo, the brand has built a reputation for providing innovative products to customers. Smiledge-Ferragamo began working in the Halloween and film industry in 1993 in the special FX realm. He previously co-founded Eye Ink FX, a brand that creates hand-painted contact lenses for major films and television shows. Eye Ink FX made specialty contact lenses for projects such as The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Malificent and many more.
In the United States, all contact lenses, regardless of cosmetic or corrective, require a prescription under new federal laws. Gothika prides itself on the health and safety of its customers. The company performs verification on each order under new federal regulations to ensure all lenses are safe to wear. It is one of the few brands that have FDA clearance (a valid 510(k)) and sells lenses legally under the FDA and FTC laws.
In addition to providing custom-made cosmetic Halloween contact lenses, Gothika provides corrective lenses in various strengths for customers. This enables individuals to wear their unique specialty lenses to improve their eyesight as well as look.
Gothika has a large selection of hand-painted lenses that are made specifically for each order. The lenses are popular with individuals from actors to Halloween aficionados. Whether you want a unique pair of contact lenses for a special occasion or prescription lenses that change your appearance, Gothika has just what you are looking for.
Customers can find a wide range of contact lenses and styles on Gothika’s official website.
