Arrest Made in a Burglary Two and Destruction of Property Offenses: 2100 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the 2100 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:58 pm, the suspect forcibly entered the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took and destroyed the victim’s property. As the suspect fled the scene they destroyed the window of the victim’s car. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, 31 year-old Devon Greenfield, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Destruction of Property.

