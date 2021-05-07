Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge rehab work on I-25 near Missile Drive continues

CHEYENNE — Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders will resume bridge work on I-25 near Missile Drive starting Monday, weather permitting.

Part of a district-wide bridge rehabilitation project, work will focus on column repairs to the northbound structure over the railroad tracks, at about mile marker 10.78.

Motorists should expect potential delays from speed limit reductions, lane closures and other construction activity through the area. Interstate off- and on-ramps at the Missile Drive interchange will still be accessible. Avoid distractions like cell phones in work zones and obey all posted signage and flaggers, if present.

There will be a 14-foot width restriction in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to take about one month. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material and equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

