Mark Sternlicht Appointed as Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 12
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Mark Sternlicht to serve as Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 12 (Cumberland County).
- Sternlicht fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Mary Ann Tally. Sternlicht has been in private practice with the same firm since 1985, and has been a partner at the firm since 1987. Previously, he was an associate at another firm and worked as a staff attorney at UNC Student Legal Services. Sternlicht earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor from University of North Carolina School of Law.