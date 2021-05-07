Burglary/ Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A501411
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 @ 0931 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Redemption Rd, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Jessica Glodgett
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/06/2021 at approximately 0931 hours, Vermont State
Police were notified about a burglary on Redemption Rd in the Town of Coventry.
Troopers arrived and spoke with Jessica Glodgett the owner of the residence.
Jessica stated thousands of dollars’ worth of multiple tools and other items were
stolen from her residence when she arrived home.
If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident or has any clues about
the suspect or items please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.