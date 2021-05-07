Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burglary/ Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501411

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 @ 0931 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Redemption Rd, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Jessica Glodgett

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/06/2021 at approximately 0931 hours, Vermont State

Police were notified about a burglary on Redemption Rd in the Town of Coventry.

Troopers arrived and spoke with Jessica Glodgett the owner of the residence.

Jessica stated thousands of dollars’ worth of multiple tools and other items were

stolen from her residence when she arrived home. 

 

If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident or has any clues about

the suspect or items please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

