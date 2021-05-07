Newly-renovated Nirvanis Indian Kitchen Officially Reopens May 14, 2021
This New Jersey Indian restaurant donated $35,000 worth of food to first responders during Covid & After Seven Months Of Being Closed, They're Reopening.NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2008, Nirvanis Indian Kitchen has specialized in Kati Rolls (Indian Burritos) assorted with over 24 different fillings and variations. Before the pandemic, Nirvanis Indian Kitchen was known for serving the best Kati rolls in the state of New Jersey. Customers would drive to their location on Easton Ave in New Brunswick just to order the best of authentic Indian cuisine. They offer a regional menu of the best of the best of India with a variety of kebabs, street food appetizers, curry entrees, gourmet Naan breads and a selection of a Indo-Chinese menu which is originated from the eastern border of India and the western border of china.. Guests loved their range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.
When COVID-19 was declared a national emergency, Nirvanis Indian Kitchen stepped up. They began serving meals to the local hospitals which included RWJ New Brunswick, RWJ Rahway, RWJ Hamilton, St. Peters and many local police departments. Today, in all they donated more than $35,000 in food to these tireless groups.
In an effort to protect their staff and keep patrons safe, the owner of Nirvanis Indian Kitchen made the difficult decision to close its doors in mid-September.
However, this closure wasn’t ever meant to be permanent. Nirvanis Indian Kitchen used the seven months from September through April to perform a complete facelift on the restaurant designed to cut down on wait times and increase customer comfort. The kitchen was upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment and intuitive design to hone the timing of food preparation for dine-in and takeout customers. In addition to interior and exterior painting, patrons will enjoy upgrades to the two dining rooms, including new flooring, lighting fixtures, and more comfortable seating.
On April 24, 2021, Nirvanis Indian Kitchen will once again serve the best Kati rolls in New Jersey-- from North to South and East to West. As of this weekend, the restaurant will offer in-house dining, takeout, and delivery services. Daily opening hours stretch from 11 AM to 4 AM, for amazing Indian cuisine whenever the craving hits. With a menu designed to offer something for everyone, the team at Nirvanis Indian Kitchen looks forward to welcoming old friends and new customers for flavorful Indian food in a completely renovated restaurant.
Nirvanis Indian Kitchen
68 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
www.nirvanisindiankitchen.com
Opening hours: 7 days a week, 11 AM to 4 AM
Marvin Drobes
Nirvanis Indian Kitchen
+1 732-253-0507
nirvani@nirvanisinc.com
