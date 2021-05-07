The Harlem Connection Celebrates Mother's Day Weekend with "The Three Mothers"
The Harlem Connection celebrates Mothers and Mothers’ Day Weekend
with episode “The Harlem Connection to The Three Mothers”
The Harlem Connection is a weekly radio show where a trio of music lovers joins forces with the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce to connect listeners to the artists and the sounds that helped establish Harlem as the cultural capital of Black and Hispanic America. The Harlem Connection features an eclectic array of artists from different eras and areas that are connected in one way: they’ve all performed in Harlem, U.S.A. The Harlem Connection episodes highlight Harlem connections to household names (Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald) and to Harlem locals who producers feel should be lauded. The show’s Conductors also give info on what’s happening Uptown and interview creators, newsmakers, entrepreneurs, and other “all-around cool folks.”
This week’s episode, “The Harlem Connection to The Three Mothers,” is in celebration of Mothers' Day Weekend. The Harlem Connection Conductors will be joined by Anna Malaika Tubbs and Bryn Clark, the writer and editor of the Flatiron Books’ The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation. The Conductors will play some of the favorite songs of their mothers and the mothers of Tubbs and Clark. And DJ Big Daddy Neil will be a guest conductor for a portion of the program.
The Harlem Connection can be heard Friday nights from 10-Midnight at 10PM via New York City’s WBAI 99.5FM or WBAI.org/listen-live. Past episodes are available via WBAI.org/archive.
About The Harlem Connection and WBAI-FM:
Its conductors are:
The L.A.W., the Conceiver and Executive Producer of The Harlem Connection. He proudly hails from a family that’s lived Uptown since 1919. He primarily (and proudly) credits his mom for instilling him with a diverse love of music and art. The First Lady of The Harlem Connection.
Monica "MamaSoul" Williamson, whose entertainment industry experience includes working for independent and major record labels; a boutique music publishing house with clients D’Angelo, Brian McKnight, and Angie Stone; a seminal NYC Hip-Hop club; and a world famous theater (The Apollo). She also coordinated DJ/MC battles for one of the foremost music industry conferences and co-produced/co-hosted the RhythmAnd SoulRadio.com version of the Musical Pathways Show. MamaSoul is the creator, co-host and producer of the "Life in the Key of M" podcast and the conversation series, "People On Purpose."
DJ Black Icon 1 Co-Chair of the NY Chapter of the Worldwide DJ Network, rounds out the trio. He's been around the world and he has brought his turntable magic to the Tantra Nightclub in Ibiza, Spain; SWSX-offshoot parties in Austin; Atlanta's International Soul Music Summit; Miami’s Winter Music Conference and some of the Big Apple’s most musically-attuned venues. DJ Black Icon 1 is also the Creator, Executive Producer and Host of the MusicalPathways Radio Show on RhythmAndSoulRadio.com and Twitch.TV/MusicalPathwaysRadio.
WBAI is a listener-supported radio station. As a member of the Pacifica chain of radio stations, it provides a vast array of original programming to listeners in the Metropolitan New York City region and worldwide. From a programming standpoint, WBAI is definitely not “easy-listening.” WBAI is charged with the responsibility to provide radio that informs, educates and entertains New York with a critical approach to politics, art, music, literature, health, and culture. WBAI provides a truly unique voice to New York City and its environs - and now, live online.
