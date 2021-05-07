Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Double Dip, a double sided dual container. Perfectly suited for storing any two items on your countertop or take them with you anywhere you go

Serial Entrepreneur Cheryl Waller Is Betting On Her New Partner My Product Today.

Cheryl Waller is a serial entrepreneur from Houston, TX and has announced or newest venture with the Florida based My Product Today.

The negotiated deal will launch her creative new product into e-commerce retailers all over the world. My Product Today’s CEO, Ricardo Valderrama says his objective is to develop this innovative new brand into a household name.

Cheryl Waller and My Product Today will introduce her product the Double Dip, a double sided dual container. Perfectly suited for storing any two items on your countertop or take them with you anywhere you go. Cheryl’s hope is this product will be the first of many under their new brand with My Product Today.

My Product Today is a Florida-based company that prides itself on empowering normal everyday people to become successful entrepreneurs. Vice President Jason Rivers believes this Product will genuinely have a retail impact with the My Product Today team’s support and resources. Their years of experience developing new products and correctly introducing them into the marketplace will lay down the framework for success.

