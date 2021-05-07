Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane Closures Begin May 9 for Second Season of Repaving Southwest McCarran Blvd.

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Additional overnight lane closures will take place May 9 through June on southwest McCarran Boulevard (State Route 659) in Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches the final season of road repaving.

Periodic overnight lane closures have already been in place this spring on McCarran Boulevard for roadside improvements. 

Beginning May 9 through late June, more significant overnight single lane closures will take place from 7pm to 6am Sunday evenings through Saturday mornings on sections of McCarran Boulevard between Skyline Boulevard and South Virginia Street as crews repave. The repaving will bring additional construction workers and equipment to the existing work zones. One lane will be open in each direction at all times. Brief overnight intersection closures will take place, with marked detours available. Alternate access to businesses and residences access will be available.

Periodic daytime single lane closures will also take place as the project progresses.

The lanes closures are part of a continuing project, launched in summer 2020, to enhance the roadway between South Virginia and West Fourth streets. The road was repaved from West Fourth Street to Skyline Boulevard last year.

When the project completes in late 2021, nearly three inches of roadway surface will have been removed and repaved on more than six miles of McCarran Boulevard between South Virginia and West Fourth streets. Existing roadway medians will be slightly raised in certain areas to further separate directions of travel. Select right turn pockets, including at Greensburg Circle, will be reconfigured and restriped for enhanced visibility and accessibility for bicyclists.

Roadway accessibility will also be improved with new sidewalk ramps and new pedestrian crosswalk push buttons. New trees and landscaping treatments will also replace older roadway landscaping. 

As many as 32,000 drivers travel sections of the road daily. 

