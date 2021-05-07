CAM ANTHONY, 'THE VOICE' FRONT RUNNER HAS DEEP TIES TO DETROIT

Cam Anthony performing "Feeling Good" by Icon, Nina Simone. Cam Anthony with Managers Danny Love & Toya Hankins Young Cam with Managers Danny & Toya at meetings in LA

Singer-Songwriter managed by long-time Detroit Entertainment Team, Project Producers lead by Toya Hankins & Danny Love

DETROIT , MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cam Anthony – widely considered the frontrunner on this season of NBC’s “The Voice” -- has deep ties to Detroit.

The singer and songwriter – who burst onto the music scene as an internet singing sensation – is managed by the seasoned Detroit entertainment team, Toya Hankins and Danny Love, both native Detroiters.

Hankins, founder of the management company, Project Producers, and Love have been managing Cam since he was 13 years old, helping the now 19-year- old artist develop his career, image and brand as a singer and songwriter.

Hankins, who has nearly 30 years of entertainment management experience, also helped launch the music career of four-time Grammy Nominated Motown artist, KEM, whom she managed for 23 years. Hankins, who was nominated for an NAACP Image Award as a writer, creator and producer on KEM’s video for the hit single, “You’re On My Mind,” has also managed four-time Grammy Nominated artist Eric Benét and a number of other performing artists over the years.

Longtime music professional, Love, discovered Cam on YouTube and enlisted the assistance of Hankins to team up and launch Cam’s career. Love cut his teeth in the entertainment industry working with music mogul, Kanye West, in the early stages of the mega entertainer’s career, following Love’s career as a professional basketball player in Denmark.

“It has been exciting to be a part of Cam’s evolution and watch him grow as an artist,” said Hankins. “We’re so excited for the world to see and experience this innate talent and ability he has to fully embody a song in ways that really touch your soul.”

As founder and CEO Project Producers, Hankins spearheaded the management and production of several global tours, five top five album releases and four Grammy nominations, and more than a dozen single releases, over the course of her 20-plus year music career. Hankins was also the brainchild behind (KEM Presents Mack and Third Live,) a non-profit music initiative in Detroit, supporting the city’s homeless community. In addition, Hankins credits include serving as a professor at Detroit Institute of Music Education (D.I.M.E.).

“I really Love the relationship I have with Toya and Danny," said Cam. "They are more than managers, they are like family. We have worked closely over the years and they understand my goals and musical aspirations. I know they genuinely want me to be successful as a business person and artist. And I am certain their years of experiences in the business and guidance will help me get there .”

Cam, a native of Philadelphia, spends considerable time in Detroit and has worked with a number of entertainment professionals based in the city, including a vocal coach, a photographer and music producers in the city. The singer has also performed in Detroit on several occasions, including once at the Ford International Freedom Festival; an opening event for the “Motown The Musical” at the Fisher Theater; and several times at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, including one performance opening for KEM.

“A lot of people only think of the Motown era when they think of Detroit music, but Detroit continues to drive music in so many different ways,” said Cam. “As someone who is always looking for new ways to push the boundaries of music, Detroit has had a major influence on me as an artist.”

Cam is currently preparing for “The Voice” live performances, which begin on May 10, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, with the remaining top 17 artists competing for a chance for a spot in the top nine. Voting opens Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET | 5:05 p.m. PT and ends Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET | 4 a.m. PT.

About Cam Anthony

Cam’s journey to “The Voice” began when he was eight years old, after becoming a singing sensation on the internet. At age 12, Cam was invited to appear on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” when his singing caught the attention of the popular TV talk show host. In 2014, Cam was invited by President Barack Obama to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the White House, for the annual Easter Egg Roll. And in 2018, he won “Showtime at the Apollo,” hosted by Steve Harvey.

About Project Producers

Project Producers was founded by Toya Hankins in 1999. Hankins launched the company after managing a number of high-profile events for Ford Field and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which included one of the largest festivals of its kind in North America, the African World Festival.

###

Contact: Sydni Johnson with 6 Eleven Group 313.743.7532

Cam Anthony's performing "Feeling Good" by Icon, Nina Simone, on The Voice during the Knockout Round of the competition.