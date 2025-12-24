Multi-Platinum Songwriter Cadillac Dale Releases Christmas Day EP As A Gift To Help a Friend

The DL Jones EP Available on all platforms Christmas Day 2025 Cadillac Dale, Detroit-based singer and songwriter, best known for his 1995 song “Whatever,” sampled in Jack Harlow’s chart-topping hit “Lovin On Me,” and for the underground classic “Soulful Moaning,” sampled by Big Sean on the single “Body Language.” Longtime Producer Celebrates Rap Debut With Christmas Day Release, The DL Jones EP

This isn’t about sympathy. DL has the talent and I had the ability to make a move. Real friendship is about adding joy to that friend’s world. I make my best effort at not taking time for granted.” — Cadillac Dale

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DL Jones EP is not a sentimental project. It is a purpose-driven collaboration born from timing, respect, and two artists recognizing potential in one another.

Cadillac Dale and DL Jones met as two individuals hustling to make something connect in music. When Dale heard DL Jones’ beats — featured throughout the EP — the decision to collaborate was immediate. The project was built on talent and intent, not circumstance. Shortly after committing to the project, DL Jones was diagnosed with cancer.

In 2024, while DL navigated treatment, Dale experienced a major career opportunity of his own when his 30-year-old song "Whatever" resurfaced as a sample in "Lovin On Me" by Jack Harlow. The record became one of the year’s biggest hits, elevating Dale’s platform and sealing his legacy as a 4× platinum songwriter.

Rather than treating that success as a solo moment, Dale chose to use it intentionally. Released on Christmas Day, The DL Jones EP is rooted in a clear purpose: helping a friend. The project is not positioned as a statement piece or symbolic gesture, but as a genuine act of inspiration and support — using access, experience, and momentum to create opportunity where it matters most. At its core, the EP invites a simple but powerful question: What are we willing to do for the people we call friends? In an industry often driven by self-interest, this effort reframes success as something meant to be shared.

“This isn’t about sympathy,” says Cadillac Dale. “DL has the talent. “I had the ability to make a move. To me, real friendship is about adding little joy to that friend’s world when you can. I make my best effort at not taking time for granted.” The DL Jones EP also marks a turning point for DL Jones — a producer who always wanted to step forward as a rapper. Through this release, Dale is actively carving a path for that opportunity, using his platform to amplify a voice that deserves to be heard.

Release Information

* Title: The DL Jones EP

* Artist: DL Jones featuring Cadillac Dale

* Production & Songwriting: DL Jones

* Songwriting / Executive Producer & Production Company: Cadillac Dale for Eldalerado Music, LLC

* Release Date: December 25, 2025

* Genre: Hip-Hop / R&B

About Cadillac Dale

Cadillac Dale is a 4× platinum songwriter most whose work spans decades of contemporary music. His career reflects a commitment to authorship, longevity, and using success as a means to open doors for others.

About DL Jones

DL Jones is a producer-turned-artist whose beats and voice anchor The DL Jones EP. The project represents his first formal step into rap artistry — realized through talent, timing, and trust.

