Detroit Leaders Issue Collective Statement on Rising Sexual Violence Impacting Black Communities, And Available Support

Comprised of Nine Black Women-Led Organizations 1 in 5 Women are Sexually Assaulted ( NSVRC)

Detroit leaders raise urgent awareness of rising sexual violence impacting Black women; emphasizing support, resources, and culturally responsive care.

To every woman, every experiencer, every family member, and every service provider holding this reality in their bodies and in their work — we see you.” — Kalimah Johnson Executive Director SASHA Center

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rounding out the first week of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a consortium of Detroit-area domestic violence and sexual assault advocates, operating as the Black Sage Collective Consortium(The Collective), has issued a unified statement in response to recent reports of sexual violence impacting Black women and families across Detroit and southeastern Michigan.

The Collective—comprised of nine Black women-led organizations, service providers, advocates, and community practitioners—calls for both awareness and action, while reaffirming the availability of culturally grounded support systems within the community.

“To every woman, every experiencer, every family member, and every service provider holding this reality in their bodies and in their work — we see you.” — Kalimah Johnson, Executive Director, SASHA Center

The statement acknowledges the deeply activating nature of these incidents, particularly for survivors and those who support them, and emphasizes the importance of community-centered care that is culturally specific, accessible, and rooted in dignity.

The Collective also recognized the work of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in addressing Detroit’s historic backlog of more than 11,000 untested rape kits—of which approximately 81% belonged to Black women.

During this ongoing investigation, in March 2026, DNA evidence from these kits matched that of Benjamin Wagner, a 68-year-old retired Detroit Police Department (DPD) sergeant, who is currently charged in connection with six separate cases of sexual assault and kidnapping that occurred on Detroit’s west side between 1999 and 2003. The victims were young women and girls, ranging in age from 14 to 23 at the time of the attacks.

Johnson continues, “That work has brought long-overdue attention to systemic failures, while helping to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent further harm.”

At the same time, the Founder and CEO of Black Sage Collective, Umi Hankins, emphasized a critical reality:

“When we say Black women are disproportionately impacted, we are talking about real numbers—Nationally 1 in 5 Black women are survivors of rape, and 35% have experienced contact sexual violence while Black women are only 13% of the population. Support, including trauma informed counseling, wellness practices & housing, remains limited. The gap between need and access is deeply concerning, and these statistics drive our call to action.”

The Collective’s Work Is Focused On:

* Increasing visibility of culturally competent support services

* Strengthening collaboration among service providers

* Creating safe, non-judgmental spaces for survivors

* Encouraging community-wide engagement in prevention and healing

Commitment to Ongoing Community Care:

The Collective reaffirmed its commitment to both internal practitioner support and external community engagement, emphasizing that healing must be accessible, non-performative, and free from harm.

“We believe collaboration is essential. We believe culturally specific services are necessary. And we believe comprehensive care must meet people where they are — without barrier, without delay, and without harm.”

The statement concludes with a unified call:

Access Black Sage Collective Consortium FULL STATEMENT here.

About Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM):

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on prevention. Each year, organizations, rape crisis centers, government agencies, businesses, campuses, and community groups plan events and initiatives to highlight sexual violence as a public health, human rights, and social justice issue.

About Black Sage Collective:

Black Sage Collective is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing the wellbeing of individuals and communities impacted by violence. Its work addresses the social determinants of health at the intersection of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

The organization provides culturally responsive, trauma-informed, and survivor-centered services to diverse populations, with a focused commitment to advancing the safety, healing, and wellbeing of Black women, girls, their families, and their communities. Rooted in decades of leadership and community engagement, Black Sage Collective centers lived experience and integrates trauma-informed and wellness-based approaches to prevent violence, strengthen community resilience, and support systems-level change.

Black Sage Collective Consortium:

The Black Sage Collective Consortium is dedicated to advancing equitable, culturally responsive solutions that address violence and its root causes. By centering lived experience and prioritizing trauma-informed care, the Consortium works to strengthen communities, reduce harm, and ensure that those most impacted have access to meaningful pathways for healing.

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