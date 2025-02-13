DETROIT AREA NON-PROFIT HOSTS TEEN CINEMA NIGHT & CONVERSATION —TODAY —FOR NATIONAL TEEN DATING VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

Cinema Night - The Valentines Edition Preventing interpersonal violence by providing youth education A Moving Story About Black Love

The film explores the complexities of love and mortality, highlighting the power of connection even in difficult circumstances.

It’s a time to remind us all that love should never hurt, control, or instill fear. It’s rooted in mutual respect, trust, and open communication.” — TONJIE REESE

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:

Detroit based, non profit organization, eleven24 is hosting a public viewing of the She Taught Love film, and a discussion immediately following the film for ages 14 and up.

She Taught Love is a Hulu original, generational love story in the vein of Love and Basketball and Poetic Justice — with 4.5 stars from critics (Rotten Tomatoes) calling it a “romantic drama above others cut from the same cloth.” It is a [Black love] story referred to by its filmmakers as a “culturally and commercially urgent film” —

“Making a film like She Taught Love feels like a revolutionary act, but it shouldn’t. Hollywood loves to turn out stories of Black trauma, but we’re so much more than that.” said Britt-Gibson co-star of the film.

Film writer, Micaela Verrelien , calls the message in the movie, “a story that you deserve love, and that you are not only beautiful, but your existence is worth it, no matter your circumstance.”

The discussion will include topics focused on healthy relationships and how movies, social & general media images shape our views on love.

This movie is rated R. and adult permission is welcomed.

WHO:

TONJIE RESSE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, eleven24

eleven24 is a Detroit-based non-profit missioned around preventing relationship abuse and sexual violence among teens. eleven24’s work aims to prevent interpersonal violence by providing youth education and capacity building toward adulthood.

“Our work centers on educating, teens in particular, on the values of healthy relationships skills, consent, liberation, wellness, healing, media literacy, and community building. It’s a time to remind us all that love should never hurt, control, or instill fear. It’s rooted in mutual respect, trust, and open communication." - Executive Director of eleven24, Tonjie Reese.

WHEN:

FREE EVENT

TOMORROW

Thursday, February 13, 2025

5:30pm | Film starts promptly at 5:45pm

WHERE:

The Love Building

4731 Grand River

Detroit, MI 48208

WHY:

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Relationship abuse among young people is the most prevalent form of youth violence According to the CDC, in the last year, nearly 1 in 9 female teens and about 1 in 13 male teens reported experiencing physical dating abuse. Among adults who have experienced relationship abuse, 23% of women and 14% of men had their first experiences before the age of 18. eleven24’s work is rooted in shining a light on the importance of healthy, respectful relationships - especially among young people.

HOW:

FREE EVENT

Advance Registration is available but not required

HOW TO SUPPORT THIS CAUSE:

All donations support the operation of eleven24 and the ability to provide free and low cost services.

eleven24 is a 501c(3) organization.

EIN: 83-0910355

Donations can be made through the donate page on the organizations website or through Cashapp ($eleven24inc)

INTERVIEWS: :

Tonjie Reese

tonjie@eleven-24.org

313-282-2181

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.