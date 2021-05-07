Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Delays likely during Horse Creek Road bridge repairs

CHEYENNE — Travelers on WYO 211/Horse Creek Road can expect delays while the Wyoming Department of Transportation coordinates a bridge repair project on the structure crossing Middle Lodgepole Creek.

Motorists are restricted to a single lane with signage directing vehicles across the structure, which is located at mile marker 20.46. Stay alert through this area and obey all traffic control devices, including yield signage.

A 12-foot-width restriction has been put in place through the work zone. The bridge repair work is expected to be complete in early fall 2021. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material and equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

